It’s Sunday! Despite this Winter storm, there are several interesting and educational events happening.
Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information and events I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.
Enjoy! Please stay safe, dry, and warm!
Virtual Encore Screenings
Now Thru Friday, March 31st
2023 Pan African Film Festival Reimagined
|
paff.org
It’s February! It’s Black History Month! Did you miss the Pan African Film and Arts Festival, acclaimed as the largest Black film and arts festival in the United States? No problem! Due to popular demand, the Pan African Film and Arts Festival now has encore screenings of the festival’s favorites.
The list of films and ticket access to virtual encore screenings are available on the paff.org website.
Arsham Auto Motive
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
1-323-930-2277
petersen.org
At the Petersen Automotive Museum, the mind-boggling sculptures, in this case, the automotive sculptures of New York based artist Daniel Arsham. The exhibit ARSHAM AUTO MOTIVE.
One of the stars of this exhibit, a 2022 Porsche 911. This is the zero to 60 in a mere 3.2 seconds 2022 Porsche 911 found at your nearest Porsche dealership.
This is artist Daniel Arsham’s eroded blue calcite crystal 2022 Porsche 911.
Visitor and ticket information to see these eye-popping vehicles is on the petersen.org website.
Closing the End of February!
Studio 526, The People Concern
The Grove
189 The Grove Drive
Los Angeles
323 900 8080
thegrovela.com
Have you been to THE GROVE lately in the Fairfax District? Now is a good time to stop by. In addition to the glorious shopping, there is glorious art. The art display is from Studio 526 operated by the People Concern nonprofit organization that supports the homeless community in Los Angeles County. The art is available for purchase in The Grove’s Grand Lobby now through the end of this month. Details are on thegrovela.com website.
Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles
310 440 4500
skirball.org
At the Skirball Cultural Central in Los Angeles, discover the extraordinary stories behind three hundred years of American quilts in this exhibition FABRIC OF A NATION: AMERICAN QUILT STORIES. Among the textile artists featured here, the award winning Bisa Butler, who’s incredible 3-D mural of quilt of the Black baseball players from Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, a signature piece of the touring exhibition.
See how what started for Bisa Butler as a child has blossomed into breath taking quilts. Use the skirball.org website for ticket reservations to see Butler’s work and the quilts of more than 40 artists outstanding artists.
Bisa Butler
Award Winning Textile Artist
862 930 6878
bisabutler.com
And, to learn more about Bisa Butler, her quilt exhibitions across the country and upcoming events, visit her bisabutler.com website.
Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy
The Huntington
1151 Oxford Road
San Marino
huntington.org
At the Huntington in San Marino, there’s Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy featuring a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.
The Huntington.org website says this two, six-month exhibit will include a quilt gifted to President Barack Obama.
So, let’s make this a “learn about artists and their priceless art” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.