Virtual Encore Screenings

Now Thru Friday, March 31st

2023 Pan African Film Festival Reimagined

paff.org It’s February! It’s Black History Month! Did you miss the Pan African Film and Arts Festival, acclaimed as the largest Black film and arts festival in the United States? No problem! Due to popular demand, the Pan African Film and Arts Festival now has encore screenings of the festival’s favorites. The list of films and ticket access to virtual encore screenings are available on the paff.org website.

Arsham Auto Motive

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

1-323-930-2277

petersen.org

At the Petersen Automotive Museum, the mind-boggling sculptures, in this case, the automotive sculptures of New York based artist Daniel Arsham. The exhibit ARSHAM AUTO MOTIVE.

One of the stars of this exhibit, a 2022 Porsche 911. This is the zero to 60 in a mere 3.2 seconds 2022 Porsche 911 found at your nearest Porsche dealership.

This is artist Daniel Arsham’s eroded blue calcite crystal 2022 Porsche 911.

Visitor and ticket information to see these eye-popping vehicles is on the petersen.org website.

Closing the End of February!

Studio 526, The People Concern

The Grove

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles

323 900 8080

thegrovela.com

Have you been to THE GROVE lately in the Fairfax District? Now is a good time to stop by. In addition to the glorious shopping, there is glorious art. The art display is from Studio 526 operated by the People Concern nonprofit organization that supports the homeless community in Los Angeles County. The art is available for purchase in The Grove’s Grand Lobby now through the end of this month. Details are on thegrovela.com website.

Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

At the Skirball Cultural Central in Los Angeles, discover the extraordinary stories behind three hundred years of American quilts in this exhibition FABRIC OF A NATION: AMERICAN QUILT STORIES. Among the textile artists featured here, the award winning Bisa Butler, who’s incredible 3-D mural of quilt of the Black baseball players from Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, a signature piece of the touring exhibition.

See how what started for Bisa Butler as a child has blossomed into breath taking quilts. Use the skirball.org website for ticket reservations to see Butler’s work and the quilts of more than 40 artists outstanding artists.

Bisa Butler

Award Winning Textile Artist

862 930 6878

bisabutler.com

And, to learn more about Bisa Butler, her quilt exhibitions across the country and upcoming events, visit her bisabutler.com website.

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

At the Huntington in San Marino, there’s Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy featuring a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.

The Huntington.org website says this two, six-month exhibit will include a quilt gifted to President Barack Obama.

So, let’s make this a “learn about artists and their priceless art” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.