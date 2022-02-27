Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, February 27th, 2022

This is the last Sunday February! You can visit in-person or online several new events on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look at today’s report, then scroll down this page for more information that I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in WWII

Heroes Hall Museum

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714-708-1500

ocfair.com

Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa honors African American men and women who served during World War Two on the battlefront and the home front with the exhibition FIGHTING FOR THE RIGHT TO FIGHT – AFRICAN AMERICANS IN WORLD TWO.

To learn more and to visit this special Heroes Hall exhibition, visit the ocfair.com website.

-0-

45th Annual OC Home & Garden Show

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

thebesthomeshow.com

This is a sign of Spring at the OC Fair and Event Center. The 45th Annual OC Home and Garden Show is here, where home and garden experts are ready to help us with our Spring and Summer home improvement projects. Check the ocfair.com website for the weekend schedule of events and demonstrations.

-0-

Repticon Los Angeles

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714-708-1500

ocfair.com

Reptile lovers as well as anyone wanting to learn about reptiles are heading to Costa Mesa for Repticon. At the OC Fair and Event Center find reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages as well as merchandise. The event schedule for this weekend and ticket information are on the ocfair.com website.

-0-

Gem Faire

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714-708-1500

ocfair.com

Also, at OC Faire and Event Center, Gem Faire, one of the largest gem, jewelry and bead shows in the United States. The huge “one stop shop” event means exhibitors can offer what they describe as unbeatable prices. Gem Fair details are on the ocfair.com website.

-0-

Tomatomania

Roger’s Garden

Corona del Mar

tomatomania.com

This is another sign of Spring. Tomatomania, the world’s largest – and most fun – tomato plant sale. Roger’s Garden in Corona del Mar is one of several southern California Tomatomania locations or you can Tomatomania shop online. Details are on the tomantomania.com website.

-0-

How Do You See This World? : The Art of Almighty God

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E. Young Drive North

Los Angeles

fowler.ucla.edu

The Fowler is pleased to welcome visitors in-person to celebrate the opening of ‘How Do You See This World?’: The Art of Almighty God.

This retrospective of paintings by prolific Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto (b. 1950), known as “Almighty God” to his friends and acquaintances, ranges in subject from portraiture to Christian themes, to commentaries on the world’s problems.

-0-

IE Sunday Afternoon Cruise

@1pm

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

140 Ontario Avenue

Corona

Admission is Free!

idrivesocal.com

Inland Empire Sunday Afternoon Cruise, hosted by IE Classic Mustang Club goes off at a great pizza joint. All cars and car lovers welcome!

-0-

Wise Power 400 NASCAR Cup Series

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

909 429 5000

Autoclubspeedway.com

The WISE Power 400 is a 400-mile (643.737 km) NASCAR Cup Series stock car race held at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

-0-

Catherine Russell : Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Series

npr.org

How about a little music today? This is Grammy Award winning vocalist Catherine Russell and her band performing “The Dark Strutters’ Ball” one of several early 20th century swing tunes written by African American composer Shelton Brooks that’s on Ms. Russell’s play list. You hear this and more during performances on the NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Series, concerts we can enjoy from home! To enjoy Ms. Russell and others, including Gospel Superstar Pastor Shirley Caesar as well as Godmother of Soul Patti LaBelle and more, visit the npr.org website.

So, let’s make this a “…toe tapping, finger snapping…“ Sunday.

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-