Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, February 6th, 2022

It’s Sunday! It’s a glorious day to SAFELY celebrate the Lunar New Year; the Crown Jewels at the Bowers Museum; the real story of the Titanic; and a deadline is fast approaching for a Tournament of Roses poster contest. Take a look! Enjoy SAFELY!

Year of the Tiger

Lunar New Year @ South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

800 782 8888

southcoastplaza.com

The Lunar New Year roars to life at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, where the Year of the Tiger is celebrated with a spectacular Year of the Tiger display, cultural and interactive exhibits and more.

Details of the 12th annual Lunar New Year activities are on the southcoastplaza.com website.

Lunar New Year

Year of the Tiger

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens welcomes the Year of the Tiger with lion dancers, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music, art, and craft demonstrations in and around the Huntington’s magnificent Chinese Garden.

All That Glitters : Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives

Bowers Museum

2022 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

”All That Glitters: Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives” is a Bowers Museum exhibition featuring more than 200 items from more than one-hundred of your favorite movies, among the, from the 1997 Paramount blockbuster “Titanic”, the magnificent 56 carat Heart of the Ocean Blue Diamond necklace.

The Bowers Museum website is the place to order timed tickets and to see the long list of upcoming events associated with the exhibition including the “Crown Jewels Afterhours Tour” and “The Women Artists of Disney.”

Titanic : Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

catalinamuseum.org

The real artifacts and the real stories of the Titanic are on display at the Titanic exhibition at the Catalina Museum for Art and History on Catalina Island. Images and personal belongings offer visitors an opportunity to touch the lives of those who set sail on the “unsinkable” ship.

Museum hours and ticketing information are on the catalinamuseum.org website.

Poster Design Contest

134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

Deadline : Monday, February 21st, 2022

tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest

“Dream, Believe, Achieve” was the theme of the 2022 Rose Parade Presented by Honda. We can be a part of Rose Parade history by designing the poster for the 2023 Rose Parade. The theme for the next parade is “Turning the Corner.” The contest is open to everyone. The deadline is Monday, February 21st. Contest entry details are on the tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest website.

So, let’s make this a “creative design” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.