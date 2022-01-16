Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, January 16th, 2022

It’s Sunday! We have an opportunity to design the NEXT award winning Rose Parade Float and we have a chance to become a pet parent and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Please stay safe!

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Annual Design Contest

Deadline : January 21st, 2022

Facebook : South Pasadena Tournament of Roses

sptor.com

Torrance Rose Float Association

Annual Design Contest

Deadline : January 28th, 2022

Torrancerosefloat.org

Burbank Rose Float Association

Annual Design Contest

Deadline : January 26th, 2022

Burbankrosefloat.com

The team at Fiesta Parade Floats, not volunteers, are responsible for removing all of the floral, dry material, and structures that made the company’s six floats all award winners.

What you see here, is happening among ALL of the companies and organizations that built and displayed 2022 Rose Parade Floats. Believe it or not! The work begins again! Several of the self-building Rose Float organizations are soliciting designs for the 2023 Rose Parade right now!

The South Pasadena Tournament of Roses group, who’s the “Sky’s the Limit” 2022 Rose Parade Float won the Founder Award, is inviting the creative to submit designs for their 2023 Rose Parade Float. The deadline is Thursday, January 21st. Check their Facebook page and sptor.com for design details.

The Torrance Rose Float Association, who’s “Embodiment of Nature” 2022 Rose Parade Float won the Princess Award, invites the creative to submit designs for their 2023 Rose Parade Float by their Thursday, January 28th deadline. Check their Torrancerosefloat.org website for design details.

And, the Burbank Rose Float Association, who’s “An Unlikely Tale” 2022 Rose Parade Float won the Mayor Award, invites the creative to submit designs for their 2023 Rose Parade Float by Wednesday, January 26th. Take a look at their burbankrosefloat.com website for design instructions.

Good luck to everyone!

All That Glitters : The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

Design is important to the movies! Remember this scene from the 1997 box office blockbuster TITANIC, when the character of Rose, owner of the Heart of the Ocean Blue Diamond necklace given to her by her fiancé, decided to throw it into the ocean ensuring it would not fall into the wrong hands? Well, we can see it in all its glittering glory at the Bowers Museum exhibition ALL THAT GLITTERS : CROWN JEWELS OF THE WALT DISNEY ARCHIVES.

Ticket and visiting information are on the bowers.org website.

Big Dog, Big Love Best Friends

Best Friends Mission Hills

15321 Brand Boulevard

Mission Hills

818 643 3989

bestfriends.org

“The bigger they are, the more love they have to give.” That’s the message of Best Friends Animal Society. Now through the end of this month, Best Friends encourages everyone to live large and adopt one of their big babies needing a home. The bestfriends.org website contains discount fee information as well a list of and pictures of adoptable snuggle buddies. The website also has a listing of participating partnering shelters…

Live Large in 2022

L.A. Animal Services

888 452 7381

laanimalservices.com

…among them all six L.A. Animals Services locations! If you adopt a large breed dog now through the end of this, you will have access to individualized post adoption training as well as discounts on Ruggable machine washable rug for your new family member. More details are on the laanimalservices.com website.

So, let’s make this a “find a forever friend” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

