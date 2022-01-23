Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, January 23rd, 2022

It’s Sunday! There are several events to celebrate food and creativity on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look! Find something you might enjoy…safely!

-000-

Pasadena Celebrates Cheeseburger Week

Now Thru Friday, January 28th

www.Pasadenarestaurantweek.com

Cheeseburger Week is underway in Pasadena, celebrating the 1920 invention of the tasty sandwich in Pasadena. It’s a week- long restaurant competition to vote for your favorite cheeseburgers in several categories…from lunch counter cheeseburgers to white tablecloth cheeseburgers to alternative cheeseburgers. Check in pasadenarestaurantweek.com for the long list of participating restaurants and to take the cheeseburger challenge.

-0-

Long Beach Black Restaurant Week

blackrestaurantweeklb.com

Long Beach Black Restaurant Week is an eight-day event celebrating African, African American and Caribbean fare in and around Long Beach. There are lots of choices including GEORGIA’S RESTAURANT! Hmmm! Try them all! The list of participating restaurants is on the

blackrestaurantweeklb.com

-0-

2022 Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest

Deadline : Monday, January 31st

toyotadreamcarusa.com

Your child might be the next car designer for Toyota! Unpack the art supplies, unbuckle imaginations, and kickstart the freewheeling designs of what your kids think cars should look like in the future. Youngsters from the age of four to 15 are invited to submit their automotive artwork. The deadline is Tuesday, January 31st. Contest details and entry forms are on the

toyotadreamcarusa.com website.

-0-

2023 Burbank Rose Parade Float Design Contest

Deadline : Wednesday, January 26th

burbankrosefloat.com

The Burbank Rose Float Association, who’s “An Unlikely Tale” 2022 Rose Parade Float won the Mayor Award, invites the creative to submit designs for their 2023 Rose Parade Float. Hurry up. The deadline is Wednesday, January 26th. Check the burbankrosefloat.com website for design instructions.

-0-

2023 Torrance Rose Parade Float Design Contest

Deadline : January 28th

torrancerosefloat.org

The Torrance Rose Float Association, who’s “Embodiment of Nature” 2022 Rose Parade Float won the Princess Award, invites the creative Torrance high school students to submit designs for the 2023 Rose Parade Float. Hurry up! The deadline is Thursday, January 28th. Design contest details are on the Torrancerosefloat.org website.

-0-

Cedars-Sinai Blood Donation Services

8700 Beverly Boulevard #1690

Los Angeles

310 423 5346

cedars-Sinai.org

donatebloodcedars.org

When you see this big green bus out and about, it’s a reminder that January is NATIONAL BLOOD DONOR MONTH. Cedars-Sinai Blood Donor Services has its Bloodmobile on the road with stops in Burbank and Encino this weekend. To find a location near you or to visit the Cedars-Sinai state-of-the-art blood donation center in Los Angeles, take a look at the cedars-sinai.org website.

So, let’s make this a “be the type that saves lives” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.