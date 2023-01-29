It’s Sunday. WHAT ARE YOU DOING? Here are some Sunday suggestions. Take a look at the report broadcast on the Sunday Weekend KTLA Morning News. Then, please scroll down this page for more stories and more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Please stay safe and healthy.

South Coast Plaza Celebrates Lunar

The Year of the Rabbit

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

1-800-782-888

southcoastplaza.com/lunar-new-year

While you are here, make some time to explore the Costa Mesa venue, known as the largest shopping center on the West Coast for Chinese New Year gifts, treats and events. Details on the website: southcoastplaza.com/lunar-new-year.

Free Sunday!

USC Pacific Asia Museum

46 North Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

626 787 2680

Pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

The Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena canceled its planned Lunar New Year Festival. Instead, museum admission is free this Sunday. The museum officials say they are doing this to, “…allow the community to find solace and reflection during these difficult times…”

The pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu website has visiting information.

Monterey Park Tribute

Monthlong Memorial

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90012

213 625 0414

janm.org

The Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo honors the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting. Every night this month, the beacon light in the museum’s Pavilion is illuminated to mark the lives lost and the community trauma. The janm.org website welcomes the public to visit and to use it as a sanctuary for reflection.

Guo Pei : Art of Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

bowers.org

Usually, we would need to travel to Paris for high fashion week to see the haute couture collection of the woman known as “China’s Couture Queen!”

Well, Guo Pei: Art of Couture is in Southern California on display at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. There are more than 40 works of couture art here personally selected by the world-renowned designer.

Visitor information to see these exquisite handmade creations is on the bowers.org website.

Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Also, at the new exhibition INSIDE TESLA: SUPERCHARGING THE ELECTRIC REVOLUTION. This exhibit traces the company’s story from fledgling startup to EV juggernaut.

Check the petersen.org website visitor and ticket information.

Urban Outlaw : Magnus Walker Porsche Collection the Vault Tour

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

Fashion designer and Porsche car collector Magnus Walker. According to the Porsche.com website he is the owner of the world’s most astonishing collections of approximately forty Porsches. We can see ten of them, and several Walker – Porsche related objects, at the new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition URBAN OUTLAW.

On display in the Petersen Magnus Walker Vault Tour, his favorite 1971 Porsche 911 T 277, his Porsche 914 Art Car, and, the first Porsche sold in the United States, the 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo.

The petersen.org website has details for tickets and tour times for this special limited exhibition. This is the last weekend to check it out. The Magnus Walker Porsche Collection the Vault Tour ends Tuesday, January 31st.

So, let’s make this “an art and automotive” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.