Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, January 30th, 2022

Long Beach Black Restaurant Week

blackrestaurantweeklb.com

Ohhh! You are about to miss this! The Long Beach Black Restaurant Week eight-day event celebrating African, African American and Caribbean fare in and around Long Beach ends today!

There are lots of tasty choices including GEORGIA’S RESTAURANT! Hmmm! Try them all! The list of participating restaurants is on the blackrestaurantweeklb.com

Free!

Outdoor African Marketplace

10am to 5pm

Leimert Park

leimertparkafricanmarketplace.com

It’s Sunday! That means it’s time for the African Drum Circle and Outdoor African Marketplace at Historic Leimert Park.

From 10am to 5pm, in addition to music, there’s shopping, fresh produce and ethnic food.

Poster Design Contest

134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

Deadline : Monday, February 21st, 2022

tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest

We can be a part of Rose Parade history by designing the poster for the 2023 Rose Parade. The theme for the next parade is “Turning the Corner.”

The contest is open to everyone. The deadline is Monday, February 21st. Contest entry details are on the tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest website.

41st Black Doll Show

William Grant Still Arts Center

Black Doll Magic on Instagram

wgsac.wordpress.com

The colorful, annual Black Doll Show produced by the William Grant Still Arts Center returns as a virtual, online, Instagram experience. The theme is BLACK DOLL MAGIC.

To participate and to check the schedule of events including the upcoming Zoom doll making session with dollmaking artist and expert Dr. Cynthia Davis , RSVP to wgsarts@lacity.org or call 213 855 9390.

Nathan Sawaya Lego Oscar

Academy Museum of Motion Picture Store

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseumstore.org

Did you notice the Hollywood stars who were hold Oscars, Lego Oscars during the “Everything is Awesome” performance at the 2015 Academy Awards? They were made by New York based Lego Artist Nathan Sawaya, approached by the Lego movie team to do something special for the “Everything is Awesome “Best Song” performance.

Well, we can get this 21st century art piece at Academy Museum Store at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the Mid-Wilshire District of Los Angeles. It arrives in special Academy Museum packaging with a card authenticating the piece which includes the artist’s signature. Information about the collectible is on the academymuseumstore.org website.

So, let’s make this “ an award winning” Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

