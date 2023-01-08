It’s Sunday! What are you doing? Hmmm?! Well, there are some interesting experiences happening today and some of them are FREE!

Take a look! 😊

Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy!

Gayle Anderson

Closing Soon!

Andy War: Cars

Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

A unique Mercedes-Benz is among several featured in the exhibition Andy Warhol Cars : Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection, one of the last art collections made before the pop artist died in 1987.

Exhibit features Warhol’s screen prints on canvas and the matching vehicles from the Petersen Automotive Museum collection. When you visit the petersen.org website, you will see this art and automotive collection will not be at the Petersen much longer. The exhibition closes Sunday, January 22nd.

Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

While you’re visiting the Petersen, you might want to check out the new exhibition INSIDE TESLA: SUPERCHARGING THE ELECTRIC REVOLUTION. This exhibit traces the company’s story from fledgling startup to EV juggernaut. It explores the range of its products, the company’s manufacturing capabilities, and its impact on the modern transportation landscape. Check the petersen.org website visitor information.

Free!

2023 Oshogatsu Family Festival

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

janm.org

It’s back! The annual Oshogatsu Family Festival at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo. For the first time since the pandemic guests are welcomed to the free museum festival celebrating the New Year of the Rabbit with this demonstration of rice pounding and, look at this, the ancient and now rarely practiced folk art of candy sculpting. Wow! Look at the detail! It’s more than candy. It’s art! Visit the janm.org website for the schedule of today’s free events that begin at this morning at 11.

Free!

Dia De Los Reyes Magos

10am to 2pm

Riverside Art Museum

3425 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

riversideartmuseum.org

The celebration of DIA DE LOS REYES MAGOS, THREE KINGS DAY is free at the Riverside Art Museum. In Mexico, the holiday represents the day the three wise men gave gifts to Jesus Christ. At the Riverside Art Museum, there will be gifts of Tamales, Pan Dulce, Chocolate Mexicano, entertainment and more. Details of the 10am to 2pm event are on the riversideartmuseum.org website.

Tour the Collidoscope Exhibit with the de la Torre Brothers

Closing Sunday, January 15th

Artists Einar & Jamex de la Torre

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

riversideartmuseum.org

You might to stop by The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art right next door to the Riverside Art Museum to tour the mezmerizing “Collidoscope: the de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective exhibit. Entertainer and art collector Cheech Marin is a fan of the De La Torre Brothers unique craft.

You can tour the eye-popping blown glass and lenticular creations with the De La Torre Bros. Sunday, January 15th before the exhibition leaves The Cheech for a nationwide tour. The riversideartmuseum.org has details about the two tours Saturday, January 14th and two tours Sunday, January 15th. Register now before before this rare opportunity fills up.

So, let’s make this a “learn something about art” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

