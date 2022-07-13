It’s Sunday! There are some interesting places to visit, to shop and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look! Check the Coronavirus safety guidelines. Enjoy!

-000-

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Preparing for Artemis 1 Moon Launch

rocket.com

The Artemis 1 Moon Mission team at Aerojet Rocketdyne in Chatsworth is building and testing the RS-25 engines that will power the Artemis 1 Moon rocket. Company officials say based on recent engine testing NASA has scheduled late August for the FIRST launch to orbit around the Moon without astronauts. The results of that expedition will determine when astronauts, including the first woman and the first woman of color, will land on the Moon.

We can follow the progress of this historic space mission on the rocket.com website.

-0-

Bloco Obini All Queen Drum Ensemble

Family Amphitheater Performances

11am and 2pm

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

Skirball.org

The Bloco Obini Drum Ensemble, an all-queen drum ensemble, performs and celebrates African culture at the Skirball Cultural Center, kicking off the center’s series of Family Amphitheater Performances.

Check the skirball.org website for the schedule of today’s performances and Covid safety guidelines.

-0-

Free Admission!

Summer Rooftop Concert

The NEW Wallis Annenberg GenSpace

1pm

3643 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

annenberggenspace.org

The NEW Wallis Annenberg GenSpace center on the campus of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles is an innovative community space dedicated to expanding the lives of older adults with state of the art, modern facilities. Today there is a free Summer rooftop concert featuring The ABC+Ensemble string quartet.

The annenberggenspace.org website provides Covid-19 safety information, and it suggests arriving early because the free event begins at 1:30 with refreshments.

-0-

Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Call me crazy, but you might consider getting an early jump on your Winter holiday season gift shopping done now in Laguna Beach at the Summer Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. More than one-hundred Laguna Beach artists have on display their one-of-a-kind creations including jewelry, glass, ceramics and more.

Go to the sawdustfestival.org website for details about the art, art demonstrations, classes, entertainment, and food. (The Meatball Tacos are OUTSTANDING! I tried to eat them all! Yum! Yum! Delicious!)

-0-

Getty 25 Celebrates Reseda

11am to 6pm

Reseda Park

18411 Victory Boulevard

Reseda

310 440 7300

visitorservices@getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center’s 25th anniversary with a series of 10-free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebration is happening in Reseda at Reseda Park with the 11:11 Projects. Art workshops, vendors, live music, live performances, and more participate in this free outdoor community art festival.

The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates community events is the getty.edu website.

-0-

July 10th is National Kitten Day

Best Friends Animal Society

Mission Hills

NKLA Center

Los Angeles

Bestfriends.org/kittens

Today is NATIONAL KITTEN DAY. Today is an opportunity to provide a fur-ever home or foster the many kittens currently overcrowding animal shelters including Best Friend’s Animal Society in Mission Hills and NKLA Center in Los Angeles.

According to websites for both nonprofit organizations, all kitten and cat fees are waived today.

-0-

So, let’s make this an “adopt a cutie kitten and cat” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-