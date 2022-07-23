It’s Sunday! We can enjoy art, a special rodeo, the opening of the OC Fair and more. These are just a few suggestions on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!’ list.

Take a look! Check the Covid-19 safety protocols. Enjoy!

-0-

Julien’s Auctions & Turner Classic Movies

Hollywood Legends Auction

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836-1818

juliensauctions.com

There’s something for everyone’s price point. See for yourself. The auction is online and in-person at the Beverly Hills location. Details are on the juliensauctions.com website.

-0-

Bill Picket Rodeo

The Greatest Show on Dirt

Industry Hills Expo Center

16200 Temple Avenue

City of Industry

billpickettrodeo.com

There’s roping and riding and Black cowboy history at the Industry Hills Expo Center for the BILL PICKETT RODEO, honoring his rodeo tradition of steer wrestling — also known as bulldogging — that Pickett created and is now a staple of all rodeos. Competition and ticket information are on the billpickettrodeo.com website.

-0-

Feel the Sunshine

OC Fair

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

“Feel the Sunshine” is the theme for the 2022 Orange County Fair. This is the opening weekend. The Summer tradition is happening now through Sunday, August 14th. As a Coronavirus safety precaution, advance ticket purchases are required at the ocfair.com website.

-0-

Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Call me crazy, but you might consider getting an early jump on your winter holiday season gift shopping done now in Laguna Beach, the Summer Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. More than one-hundred Laguna Beach artists have on display their one-of-a-kind creations including jewelry, glass, ceramics and more. Go to the sawdustfestival.org website for details about the art, art demonstrations, classes, entertainment, and food.

-0-

Getty 25 Celebrates San Gabriel Valley

11am – 6pm

Tony Arceo Memorial Park

3125 Tyler Avenue

El Monte

310 440 7300

getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebrates the San Gabriel Valley. Explore local fusion foods, visual artists, live music, an eclectic marketplace for artisans, and free hands-on art workshops facilitated by local SGV artists.

The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates community events is the getty.edu website.

-0-

Borrego Springs

Metal Sculptor Ricardo Breceda

Ricardo Gallery

44450 Highway 79 South

Aguanga

951 236 5896

ricardoabreceda.com

Superheroes are among the spectacular hand sculpted steel figures you will find at the outdoor art gallery of Ricardo Breceda.

And that’s not all! Not far from Ricardo Breceda’s art gallery more than one hundred of his huge super-size steel sculptures roam the Borrego Springs Desert.

So, let’s make this an “ explore a different kind of art gallery “ Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-