It’s Sunday! We can enjoy art, a special rodeo, the opening of the OC Fair and more. These are just a few suggestions on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!’ list.
Take a look! Check the Covid-19 safety protocols. Enjoy!
-0-
Julien’s Auctions & Turner Classic Movies
Hollywood Legends Auction
Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills
310 836-1818
juliensauctions.com
There’s something for everyone’s price point. See for yourself. The auction is online and in-person at the Beverly Hills location. Details are on the juliensauctions.com website.
-0-
Bill Picket Rodeo
The Greatest Show on Dirt
Industry Hills Expo Center
16200 Temple Avenue
City of Industry
billpickettrodeo.com
There’s roping and riding and Black cowboy history at the Industry Hills Expo Center for the BILL PICKETT RODEO, honoring his rodeo tradition of steer wrestling — also known as bulldogging — that Pickett created and is now a staple of all rodeos. Competition and ticket information are on the billpickettrodeo.com website.
-0-
Feel the Sunshine
OC Fair
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
ocfair.com
“Feel the Sunshine” is the theme for the 2022 Orange County Fair. This is the opening weekend. The Summer tradition is happening now through Sunday, August 14th. As a Coronavirus safety precaution, advance ticket purchases are required at the ocfair.com website.
-0-
Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustartfestival.org
Call me crazy, but you might consider getting an early jump on your winter holiday season gift shopping done now in Laguna Beach, the Summer Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. More than one-hundred Laguna Beach artists have on display their one-of-a-kind creations including jewelry, glass, ceramics and more. Go to the sawdustfestival.org website for details about the art, art demonstrations, classes, entertainment, and food.
-0-
Getty 25 Celebrates San Gabriel Valley
11am – 6pm
Tony Arceo Memorial Park
3125 Tyler Avenue
El Monte
310 440 7300
The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebrates the San Gabriel Valley. Explore local fusion foods, visual artists, live music, an eclectic marketplace for artisans, and free hands-on art workshops facilitated by local SGV artists.
The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates community events is the getty.edu website.
-0-
Borrego Springs
Metal Sculptor Ricardo Breceda
Ricardo Gallery
44450 Highway 79 South
Aguanga
951 236 5896
ricardoabreceda.com
Superheroes are among the spectacular hand sculpted steel figures you will find at the outdoor art gallery of Ricardo Breceda.
And that’s not all! Not far from Ricardo Breceda’s art gallery more than one hundred of his huge super-size steel sculptures roam the Borrego Springs Desert.
So, let’s make this an “ explore a different kind of art gallery “ Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-