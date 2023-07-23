It’s Sunday! It’s the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair plus there are opportunities to see an unusual automotive art exhibition, there’s a rodeo, plus the anniversary celebration of two historic Los Angeles landmarks on today’s “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

ArTexture

The Automotive Art of Keith Collins

Mullin Automotive Museum

1421 Emerson Avenue

Oxnard

mullinautomotivemuseum.com

How about automobiles as art?! That’s what Los Angeles artist Keith Collins is doing at the Mullin Automotive Museum, world famous for its unbelievable collection of French cars representing an era when magnificent art and automobiles were created and celebrated. Now, add this…

Artist Keith Collins is famous for creating handmade tapestries and paintings. The Los Angeles-based artist and designer has created the exhibition ArTEXTURE, his fine art tapestries, paintings and assemblage sculpture alongside the actual vehicles that inspired the very pieces. According to the mullinautomotivemseum.com website, this unique exhibition is open to the public Fridays and Saturday. Tickets are available in advance on the website.

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Industry Hills Expo Center

16200 Temple Avenue

Industry

310 674 6700

billpickettrodeo.com

This is a different kind of horsepower. It’s the GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT! The historic Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is running and riding at Industry Hills Expo Center.

The rodeo honors black Texas cowboy Bill Pickett, the originator of rodeo steer catching and taming. Event information is on the billpickettrodeo.com website.

150th Anniversary

Los Angeles Public Library

1872-2022

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org/150

Cool off inside what is described as one of the best public libraries in California. It’s the Los Angeles Public Library celebrating its 150th anniversary. In the Getty Gallery, see and hear the stories connecting the massive Los Angeles library system with the Los Angeles community.

Check the lapl.org/150 website to schedule your free tour of this historic information.

L.A. Memorial Coliseum Centennial

Coliseum Forever

100 Years & Beyond

3911 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

213 747 7111

coliseumforever.com

Also celebrating an historic year is Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is the venue’s 100th anniversary.

The HARD SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL is coming to the coliseum August 5th and 6th to ramp-up the coliseum’s anniversary celebration. Ticket, tour as well as guided tour are available on the coliseumforever.com website.

“Happy Together!”

2023 Orange County Fair

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

This is the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair. Tickets must be purchased online for 23 days of jam-packed entertainment, games, shopping, wacky foods, and wild rides. Fair officials are maintaining a daily attendance cap of 45-thousand people to give everyone lots of elbow room. Fair details and advance ticket information are on the ocfair.com website.

So, let’s make this a get happy Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

