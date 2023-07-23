It’s Sunday! It’s the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair plus there are opportunities to see an unusual automotive art exhibition, there’s a rodeo, plus the anniversary celebration of two historic Los Angeles landmarks on today’s “Gayle on the Go!” list.
10 Most Affordable New Convertibles 2023
Autotrader
autotrader.com/best-cars/10-most-affordable-new-convertibles
Autotrader’s Brian Moody says there are ten affordable convertibles on his affordable list, including two off-road SUVs! The complete detailed list is on the autotrader.com website.
ArTexture
The Automotive Art of Keith Collins
Mullin Automotive Museum
1421 Emerson Avenue
Oxnard
mullinautomotivemuseum.com
How about automobiles as art?! That’s what Los Angeles artist Keith Collins is doing at the Mullin Automotive Museum, world famous for its unbelievable collection of French cars representing an era when magnificent art and automobiles were created and celebrated. Now, add this…
Artist Keith Collins is famous for creating handmade tapestries and paintings. The Los Angeles-based artist and designer has created the exhibition ArTEXTURE, his fine art tapestries, paintings and assemblage sculpture alongside the actual vehicles that inspired the very pieces. According to the mullinautomotivemseum.com website, this unique exhibition is open to the public Fridays and Saturday. Tickets are available in advance on the website.
Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo
Industry Hills Expo Center
16200 Temple Avenue
Industry
310 674 6700
billpickettrodeo.com
This is a different kind of horsepower. It’s the GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT! The historic Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is running and riding at Industry Hills Expo Center.
The rodeo honors black Texas cowboy Bill Pickett, the originator of rodeo steer catching and taming. Event information is on the billpickettrodeo.com website.
150th Anniversary
Los Angeles Public Library
1872-2022
Central Library, Getty Gallery
630 West 5th Street
Los Angeles
lapl.org/150
Cool off inside what is described as one of the best public libraries in California. It’s the Los Angeles Public Library celebrating its 150th anniversary. In the Getty Gallery, see and hear the stories connecting the massive Los Angeles library system with the Los Angeles community.
Check the lapl.org/150 website to schedule your free tour of this historic information.
L.A. Memorial Coliseum Centennial
Coliseum Forever
100 Years & Beyond
3911 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
213 747 7111
coliseumforever.com
Also celebrating an historic year is Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is the venue’s 100th anniversary.
The HARD SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL is coming to the coliseum August 5th and 6th to ramp-up the coliseum’s anniversary celebration. Ticket, tour as well as guided tour are available on the coliseumforever.com website.
“Happy Together!”
2023 Orange County Fair
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
ocfair.com
This is the opening weekend of the Orange County Fair. Tickets must be purchased online for 23 days of jam-packed entertainment, games, shopping, wacky foods, and wild rides. Fair officials are maintaining a daily attendance cap of 45-thousand people to give everyone lots of elbow room. Fair details and advance ticket information are on the ocfair.com website.
So, let's make this a get happy Sunday.
