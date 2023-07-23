It’s Sunday! We can enjoy several books this summer, we can learn about the best new family cars, we can find Barbie and Ken at the best toy store in Los Angeles and more on the Sunday, “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Best New Family Cars 2023

kbb.com/awards/best-family-cars

There is a new comprehensive list of the best, new family cars of 2023. To review the complete Kelley Blue Book list of best, new family cars of 2023 check the kbb.com website.

Summer with the Library: My L.A.

Summer Reading Challenge for

Children, Teens, & Adults

Los Angeles Public Library

lapl.org/summer

Families will want to join the Los Angeles Public Library’s SUMMER READING CHALLENGE for children, teens and adults. This is an educational opportunity to earn badges for reading and completing fun, learning based activities. Register on the lapl.org/summer website.

150th Anniversary

Los Angeles Public Library

1872-2022

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org/150

By the way, what is described as one of the best public libraries in California, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. In the Getty Gallery, see and hear the stories connecting the massive Los Angeles library system with the Los Angeles community.

Check the lapl.org/150 website to schedule your free tour of this historic information.

THE BEST TOY STORE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA 2023: Quality Business Awards (qualitybusinessawards.com)

Kip’s Toyland

L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

6333 West Street, #720

Los Angeles

323-939-8334

kipstoyland.com

This is the opening weekend of the much-anticipated Barbie movie. Expect all kinds of retailing of all things Barbie pink.

Barbie has received a makeover as well, from the original Barbie in her zebra striped swimsuit and topknot ponytail, to an incredible variety of both Barbies and Kens dolls.

You can find some of the new diverse Barbie’s and Ken at L.A.’s oldest toy store, KIP’S TOY at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles. The historic toy store is named THE BEST TOY STORE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA 2023 by Quality Business Awards (qualitybusinessawards.com) Learn more on the kipstoyland.com website.

Long Beach Burger Week

Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th

burgerweeklb.com

This is the beginning of LONG BEACH BURGER WEEK. This is an opportunity for Long Beach residents and visitors to support local restaurants during a critical time while. Restaurants are still struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic.

Try new places or visit personal favorites. The juicy details are on the burgerweeklb.com.

So, let’s make this a tasty, time to eat Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

