It’s Sunday! There is some useful and educational information available to prepare for the Fourth of July holiday. Here are some suggestions. Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Keeping Your Pet Safe on the 4th of July

dochalligan.com

The Southern California veterinarian Dr. Karen Hallligan has a website containing a detailed list of ten important tips to keep our pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

To review all ten of Dr. Halligan’s Fourth of July pet safety tips, take a look at the dochalligan.com website.

-0-

Something for the Summer: Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

Something for the Summer: Whale Education

Aquarium of the Pacific

562 590 3100

Aquariumofpacific.org

This Fourth of July holiday weekend spend some time with nature. Bring your binoculars! Bring your cameras! To witness the incredible site of whales migrating right now off the California coast, among them the blue whale.

This is a unique opportunity to learn about the whales and marine life in their environment. Whale watching tour reservations are available with Harbor Breeze Cruises. The website is 2seewhales.com

And, then we can learn more about whales and California marine life at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, which is currently celebrating it 25th anniversary. Details are on the aquariumofpacific.org website.

-0-

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

SoFi Stadium

1001 South Stadium Drive

Inglewood

424 541 9100

sofistadium.com/kinsey

This Fourth of July holiday weekend is a unique opportunity to explore and study the more than 100-thousand square foot exhibition of fine art and historical objects documenting the African American experience and untold African American stories. It’s the Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium.

Tickets and visitor information are on the sofistadium.com/kinsey website.

-0-

Final Days

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 – 1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

That’s the famous tap-dancing duo the Nicholas Brothers, considered the greatest tap dancers of their day, displaying their acrobatic flash dancing in the 1943 movie classic STORMY WEATHER, a movie that showcased the leading African American performers when they rarely were allowed to appear in leading roles in mainstream Hollywood productions. That story and more are told at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures exhibition, REGENERATION: BLACK CINEMA 1898 TO 1971.

Time is running out to experience this once-in-a-lifetime collection Black participation in American cinema from 1898 to 1971. This closes in two weeks. Ticket information is on the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures are on the academymuseum.org website.

So, as the legendary songstress Lena Horne would sing it, let’s make this a loving Fourth of July holiday weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Ms. Horne is looking good in that gold gown.

-000-