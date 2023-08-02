It’s Sunday! It’s a great day to learn something NEW and to see something NEW! Here are several NEW suggestions on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Saber Tooth Summer

“These Hips Don’t Lie: 3D Imaging of the Pelvis Suggests Social Care for Saber Tooths

La Brea Tar Pits

5801 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3499

tarpits.org

Saber Tooth Cat Bones Could Enhance Patient Care

cedars-sinai.org/blog/orthopaedist-saber-toothed-cats.html

New research between paleontologists at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Klapper at Cedars-Sinai could enhance patient care.

According to an article on the Cedars-Sinai Blog, “…The long-debated question among paleontologists?: Twelve thousand years ago, when the smilodon, or saber-toothed cat, roamed what is now Wilshire Boulevard, did the predator hunt alone or in packs?

After examining bone specimens at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum using modern imaging technology, Dr. Klapper concluded the lion-sized animals must have been pack animals.

Dr. Klapper, researchers from the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, and staff at the S. Mark Taper Foundation Imaging Center used advanced CT scans to examine pelvis and thigh bones of saber-toothed cats.

One of the specimens they examined revealed the animal had been born with dysplasia, an abnormal development of the hip joint. It’s highly unlikely this animal could have survived on its own, according to Dr. Klapper.

Dr. Klapper hopes his work with these prehistoric bones will translate to better treatment options for human patients with dysplasia. The saber-toothed cats were larger than most humans, making them an ideal study for unusually sized prostheses.

The team says research like this could help create prostheses in new in-between sizes to help a wider variety of patients…”

www.cedars-sinai.org/blog/orthopaedist-saber-toothed-cats.html

The new research and the CT study are now on display at the George C. Page Museum / La Brea Tar Pits, 5801 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 213 763 3499, tarpits.org.

One Night Only!

Friday, August 4th @5pm

Summer Nights at the Tar Pits

La Brea Tar Pits

5801 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3499

tarpits.org

By the way, we can meet Dr. Klapper, Dr. Mairin Balisi, and other members of the La Brea Tarpits research team Friday, August 4th only at the SUMMER NIGHTS AT THE TAR PITS event. Ticket information about the Friday, 5pm event is on the tarpit.org website.

Great Ideas for Summer Play!

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy

thetoyguy.com

It’s Summer. The Toy Guy Chris Byrne says it’s a great time play, especially with some of this summer’s new todays, among them the GeoSafari Company Kidnoculars, a youthful version of adult binoculars.

thetoyguy.com website contains the complete Toy Guy list of great ideas for Summer Play.

Also, fun, fun, fun this summer, any and everything BARBIE, thanks to the box office blockbuster Barbie movie.

You can find some of the new diverse Barbie and Ken dolls at L.A.’s oldest toy store, KIP’S TOY at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, awarded designation of “2023 top ranked business in Los Angeles, California” by the Quality Business Awards organization. To learn more about the award as well as the Kip’s Toyland variety of classic toys including Barbie, check the kipstoyland.com website.

2023 Quality Business Awards Winner: Top Ranked in Los Angeles, California

Kip’s Toyland

L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

6333 West Street, #720

Los Angeles

323-939-8334

kipstoyland.com

So, let’s make this a “great ideas for summer play” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.