It’s the last Sunday of July! Yikes! This month didn’t last long! Well, here are some Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions to review. Take a look. Enjoy!
Acceler8 Automotive Education Program
acceler8education.org
Details about the Accer8 Automotive Education program are on the acceler8education.org website.
Metropolitan Water District
Be Water Wise
bewaterwise.com
And, don’t forget were in a drought this Fourth of July Holiday weekend. The Metropolitan Water District asks us to do what we can to conserve as much water as possible. There are water wise tips on the bewaterwise.com website.
Armstrong Garden Centers
10 Water Saving Tips
ArmstrongGarden.com
If you need some water wise gardening advice, Armstrong Garden Centers team is prepared to show and teach you brought tolerant gardening and maintenance to keep your landscaping colorful.
Whale Watching
Aquarium of the Pacific Experts on Every Trip
Harbor Breeze Cruises
Long Beach
San Pedro
2seewhales.com
The Blue Whale Watching season is here. Harbor Breeze Cruises is finding Blue Whales as well as lots of dolphins right off the California coast.
The Long Beach crew and knowledgeable Aquarium of the Pacific educators guide you on every voyage. Whale watching information is on the 2seewhales.com website.
In-Person Whale Watching
Virtual Dolphin & Whale Watching
Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari
Dana Point
dolphinsafari.com
In Orange County, Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Watching Safari also has ocean adventures for whale watchers. Captain Dave’s safari’s features underwater viewing pods
Free!
Getty 25 Celebrates Wilmington
11am – 6pm
Banning Park
1331 Eubank Avenue
Wilmington
310 440 7300
The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebrates Wilmington. Explore local fusion foods, visual artists, live music, an eclectic marketplace for artisans, and free hands-on art workshops facilitated by Avalon Arts and Cultural Alliance.
The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates community events is the getty.edu website.
State Fair Entertainment
The Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles
Santa Anita Park
285 West Huntington Drive
Arcadia
statefairent.com
There’s a whole lot of fun to be found in Arcadia at THE OFFICIAL SUMMER FAIR OF L.A. The statefairent.com website lists the LONG LIST of Santa Anita Park fair events, stunt shows, concerts and well as fair food.
So, let’s make this an “official Summer fair fun” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News .
