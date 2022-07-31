It’s the last Sunday of July! Yikes! This month didn’t last long! Well, here are some Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions to review. Take a look. Enjoy!

-000-

Acceler8 Automotive Education Program

acceler8education.org

Details about the Accer8 Automotive Education program are on the acceler8education.org website.

-0-

Metropolitan Water District

Be Water Wise

bewaterwise.com

And, don’t forget were in a drought this Fourth of July Holiday weekend. The Metropolitan Water District asks us to do what we can to conserve as much water as possible. There are water wise tips on the bewaterwise.com website.

-0-

Armstrong Garden Centers

10 Water Saving Tips

ArmstrongGarden.com

If you need some water wise gardening advice, Armstrong Garden Centers team is prepared to show and teach you brought tolerant gardening and maintenance to keep your landscaping colorful.

-0-

Whale Watching

Aquarium of the Pacific Experts on Every Trip

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Long Beach

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

The Blue Whale Watching season is here. Harbor Breeze Cruises is finding Blue Whales as well as lots of dolphins right off the California coast.

The Long Beach crew and knowledgeable Aquarium of the Pacific educators guide you on every voyage. Whale watching information is on the 2seewhales.com website.

-0-

In-Person Whale Watching

Virtual Dolphin & Whale Watching

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

Dana Point

dolphinsafari.com

In Orange County, Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Watching Safari also has ocean adventures for whale watchers. Captain Dave’s safari’s features underwater viewing pods

-0-

Free!

Getty 25 Celebrates Wilmington

11am – 6pm

Banning Park

1331 Eubank Avenue

Wilmington

310 440 7300

getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebrates Wilmington. Explore local fusion foods, visual artists, live music, an eclectic marketplace for artisans, and free hands-on art workshops facilitated by Avalon Arts and Cultural Alliance.

The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates community events is the getty.edu website.

-0-

State Fair Entertainment

The Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles

Santa Anita Park

285 West Huntington Drive

Arcadia

statefairent.com

There’s a whole lot of fun to be found in Arcadia at THE OFFICIAL SUMMER FAIR OF L.A. The statefairent.com website lists the LONG LIST of Santa Anita Park fair events, stunt shows, concerts and well as fair food.

-0-

So, let’s make this an “official Summer fair fun” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News .

-000-