This is a beautiful summer Sunday to connect with nature and more. Here are some Sunday suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Something for the Summer: Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

Something for the Summer: Whale Education

Aquarium of the Pacific

562 590 3100

Aquariumofpacific.org

Yes! Bring your binoculars! Bring your cameras! Whales are migrating right now off the California coast, among them the blue whale.

This is a unique opportunity to learn about the whales and marine life in their environment. Whale watching tour reservations are available with Harbor Breeze Cruises. The website is 2seewhales.com

And, then we can learn more about whales and California marine life at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, which is currently celebrating it 25th anniversary. Details are on the aquariumofpacific.org website.

Summer Festival

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Here’s proof it’s Summertime! The 57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival opens this weekend. Here you will find handcrafted art by nearly two-hundred Laguna Beach artists, three stages of live music, art classes, glassblowing, outdoor dining and more. Tickets to the fun and creativity are on the sawdustfestival.org website.

Festival Art Show

Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

foapom.com

Not far from the Sawdust, the Festival Art Show, one of the nation’s and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts. Here you have the work of more than 100 Orange County artists. Time and ticket information are on the foapom.com website.

Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

Look at this incredible detail! It’s the beadwork of the six South African artists. Their incredible bead painting exhibition — UBUHLE WOMEN: BEADWORK AND THE ART OF INDEPENDENCE opens this weekend at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

Make plans to explore these mesmerizing bead paintings in person on the bowers.org website.

“Good Trouble” Yacht Racing Team

First Diverse Sailing Team

Transpacific Yacht Race 2023

transpacyc.com

Offshore Racing Outreach

sailoro.org

There are 58 teams competing in this year’s historic more than two-thousand-miles Transpacific Ocean Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu, among them, the first diversity team, sailing GOOD TROUBLE, named in honor of the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, famous for his call to action “…never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble…”

The team is skippered by award winning captain Marie Rogers.

We can track the progress of the GOOD TROUBLE on the transpacyc.com website as it races to the finish line in Honolulu. And we can support Captain Rogers and her team’s efforts to bring more diversity to the “Sport of Kings” by visiting the Offshore Racing Outreach website and donating to the nonprofit organization at sailoro.org

So, let’s make this a learn something about the sea Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

