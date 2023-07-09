This is a beautiful summer Sunday to connect with nature and more. Here are some Sunday suggestions.
Take a look! Enjoy!
Something for the Summer: Whale Watching
Harbor Breeze Cruises
562 432 4900
2seewhales.com
Something for the Summer: Whale Education
Aquarium of the Pacific
562 590 3100
Aquariumofpacific.org
Yes! Bring your binoculars! Bring your cameras! Whales are migrating right now off the California coast, among them the blue whale.
This is a unique opportunity to learn about the whales and marine life in their environment. Whale watching tour reservations are available with Harbor Breeze Cruises. The website is 2seewhales.com
And, then we can learn more about whales and California marine life at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, which is currently celebrating it 25th anniversary. Details are on the aquariumofpacific.org website.
Summer Festival
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustartfestival.org
Here’s proof it’s Summertime! The 57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival opens this weekend. Here you will find handcrafted art by nearly two-hundred Laguna Beach artists, three stages of live music, art classes, glassblowing, outdoor dining and more. Tickets to the fun and creativity are on the sawdustfestival.org website.
Festival Art Show
Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach
650 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
foapom.com
Not far from the Sawdust, the Festival Art Show, one of the nation’s and most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts. Here you have the work of more than 100 Orange County artists. Time and ticket information are on the foapom.com website.
Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
bowers.org
Look at this incredible detail! It’s the beadwork of the six South African artists. Their incredible bead painting exhibition — UBUHLE WOMEN: BEADWORK AND THE ART OF INDEPENDENCE opens this weekend at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.
Make plans to explore these mesmerizing bead paintings in person on the bowers.org website.
“Good Trouble” Yacht Racing Team
First Diverse Sailing Team
Transpacific Yacht Race 2023
transpacyc.com
Offshore Racing Outreach
sailoro.org
There are 58 teams competing in this year’s historic more than two-thousand-miles Transpacific Ocean Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu, among them, the first diversity team, sailing GOOD TROUBLE, named in honor of the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, famous for his call to action “…never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble…”
The team is skippered by award winning captain Marie Rogers.
We can track the progress of the GOOD TROUBLE on the transpacyc.com website as it races to the finish line in Honolulu. And we can support Captain Rogers and her team’s efforts to bring more diversity to the “Sport of Kings” by visiting the Offshore Racing Outreach website and donating to the nonprofit organization at sailoro.org
So, let’s make this a learn something about the sea Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
