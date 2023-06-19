It’s Summertime! Time to consider interesting play for child and adults. There are some suggestions on today’s “Gayle on the Go!” report and more! So, take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to include in the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Great Ideas for Summer Play!

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy

thetoyguy.com.

Kip’s Toyland

L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

6333 West Street, #720

Los Angeles

323-939-8334

kipstoyland.com

The Toy Guy Chris Byrne is play with something new from the GeoSafari Company. They’re kidnoculars, a youthful version of adult binoculars.

Also, popular this summer, everything from The LEGO Group specializing in children’s creativity through play and learning. According to Don Kipper of Kip’s Toyland, he has dedicated one entire aisle of the historic Los Angeles toy store to LEGO items.

Guaranteed to make the youngsters, as well as us oldsters, happy are the choices of summer fun on The Toy Guy list of great ideas for Summer Play, that’s on thetoyguy.com website and find more summer, including classic toy favorites on the kipstoyland.com website.

Dr. Pearl Grimes, MD

Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute of Southern California

5670 Wilshire Boulevard, #650

Los Angeles

pearlgrimesmd.com/pigmentation

June is Vitiligo Awareness Month. The subject of the skin disease has become conversation because of fashion models such as Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson Winnie Harlow.

Dr. Pearl Grimes is the leading international authority on vitiligo and pigmentation disorders. You can find more information about the latest treatments as well as before and after images on the website for Dr. Grimes Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute of Southern California

Aquarium of the Pacific

Rescued Baby Sea Otters

pacific.to/saveseaotters

(562) 951-3153

Adopt an Animal Program

aquariumofpacific.org

New at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, these once stranded Sea Otters.

Meet these adorable juvenile sea otters, part of the yearlong 25th anniversary celebration at the Aquarium of the Pacific. The aquariumofpacific.org website details the extensive anniversary celebration events.

Long Beach Architecture Week

Now thru June 11th

lbhomeliving.com

While you are in Long Beach, pick up some tickets for Long Beach Architecture Week. This is the last weekend to enjoy tours, events and educational opportunities celebrating architecture, promote preservation, sustainability, and new developments. Tickets are on the lbhomeliving.com.

The Unveiling: Supercar Event

9am to 11am

Marconi Automotive Museum & Foundation

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin

marconimuseum.org

At the Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation in Tustin something special is happening. It’s THE UNVEILING of the rarest and mostly sought after cars in the world, all in the name of charity. Proceeds from this automotive spectacular will allow the Marconi Foundation for Kids to continue to help and support children in need, including Olive Crest, Orange County Rescue Mission, Covenant House California and more.

Driving Force: Automobiles and the New American City 1900-1930

Darryl Holter & Stephen Gee

2pm @ Mark Taper Auditorium

Central Library

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lacityhistory.org

The historic story of our passion for cars, ignited by an unlikely and visionary mix of entrepreneurs is being told this afternoon at Central Public Library in downtown Los Angeles.

Darryl Holter & Stephen Gee are the authors of the book DRIVING FORCE: AUTOMOBILES AND THE NEW AMERICAN CITY 1900 TO 1930. They’re Angel City Press publication and free Sunday lecture teaches us about the concepts of car dealerships, car dealerships designed with on-site car repairs, vehicle financing — which they say actually scared car makers until they saw the orders rolling in! The lacityhistory.org website has details about this free 2pm Central Library, Mark Taper Auditorium event as well information about how you can get a copy of this special new publication.

10th Annual SAFE Finish the Ride

Saturday, June 11th

6am to 2pm

Bahati Foundation

Crystal Springs Drive

Griffith Park

bahatifoundation.org/metric-century-ride

Register to bike ride with Olympian Nelson Vails at the Bahati Foundation 10th Annual SAFE Finish Ride. Cyclists of all experience levels are welcome to the Griffith Park event. According to the bahatifoundation.org website, the ride will start at 6am and continue until 2pm. This is a fundraiser for cycling safety education programs.

So, let’s make this a “ get out and get some exercise – safely “ Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.