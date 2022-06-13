It’s Sunday! There are plenty of new and interesting events on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe & healthy!

-000-

Chris Byrne “The Toy Guy”

Making the World A Better Place to Play!

Hot Products Great Toys for Summer Fun!

thetoyguy.com

Summer is coming! “The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne has produced is list of nearly a dozen Summer toys children, AND ADULTS, will enjoy. The complete list is on the website for “THE TOY GUY’S LIST OF GREAT TOYS FOR SUMMER FUN.”

-0-

Kip’s Toyland

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street, Suite 720

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939 8334

kipstoyland.com

There are GREAT TOYS FOR SUMMER FUN at Kip’s Toyland, L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store at The Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District. Kip’s is famous for retro toys and toys that do not plug in because the toy store owners say play should be about family fun. Among them Wooly Willy, Etch A Sketch, Lincoln Logs, Play-Doh, Slinky and more!

Explore more of the wonderland of imaginative and fun toys, games and more on the kipstoyland.com website and then visit the Los Angeles landmark.

-0-

Getty 25 Celebrates Koreatown

11am to 6pm

Liberty Park

3700 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebration is happening in Koreatown. In Lincoln Park, enjoy hands on art workshops, food, performances immersive digital experiences of the Getty art collections and more.

The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates events is the getty.edu website.

-0-

Long Beach Architecture Week

Residential Living in the Roaring Twenties

Multiple Locations

10am

architecturelbhomeliving.com

It’s Long Beach Architecture Week. Step back in time to experience the rarely offered tour of the Lafayette, International Building, the Campbell Building and more. According to the website: the tour will conclude at District Wine’s spacious patio where you will be able to order from a specially curated wine and hors d’oeuvres menu provided just for tour participants.

-0-

Long Beach Architecture Week

Roy Sealey Belmont Shores Clubhouse Building Tour

4pm

Belmont Shores Mobile Estates

6230 East Marina View Drive

Long Beach

architecturelbhomeliving.com

Also on the Long Beach Architecture Week tour list, the work of mid-century African American architect Roy Sealey, who defied racism to design iconic buildings such as the Belmont Shores Mobile Estates Clubhouse, awarded the 2022 Preservation Award by Long Beach Heritage. According to the website, the tour will be followed with refreshments and hors do ‘oeuvres.

-0-

PPA Pickleball Tour Select Medical Cup

9am to 5pm

Life Time Rancho San Clemente

111 Avenida Vista Montana

San Clemente

pickleballtournaments.com

No! It’s NOT tennis! It is PPA Pickleball Tour Select Medical Cup happening this weekend in San Clemente. Pickleball is a fun sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong started in 1965. Learn more about it at this weekend’s competition. Ticket information is on the pickleballtournaments.com website.

So, let’s make this a “ learn a new sport “ Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

-000-