Reflections on the First Year of “The Cheech”

Cheech Collects

Origenes / Origins

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 711

riversideartmuseum.org

Reflections of the First Year of “The Cheech” is extensive as the center celebrates its one-year anniversary with a weekend of new exhibitions including nearly 90 works of art never seen before pieces from the “Cheech Collects” collection, plus two new additional exhibitions of Chicano art.

According to the riversideartmuseum.org in addition to new art there is a free family friendly outdoor community festival today that begins at Noon.

Admission is Free!

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance

Father’s Day Car Show 2023

10am-4pm

Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills

beverlyhills.org/concours

Free in Beverly Hills, a Father’s Day tradition since 1993, the annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. This is a complimentary car show of one-hundred rare and iconic vehicles. The beverlyhills.org/concours website says in addition to magnificent vehicles there’s great food and plenty of fun from 10am to 4pm.

Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own

Sotheby’s Los Angeles

350 North Camden Drive

Beverly Hills

sothebys.com

While in Beverly Hills, you might want to stop Sotheby’s Los Angeles

to explore FREDDIE MERCURY: A WORLD OF HIS OWN, the collection of rare items owned by one of the world’s greatest musical icons. The sotheby.com website says the public can preview the auction items today for free before the upcoming August through September auction. The incredible auction details are on the sotheby.com website.

Sports Legends: Public Exhibition

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

Juliensauctions.com

Also, in Beverly Hills, a chance to check out the incredible sports memorabilia available at auction. What’s available?

We’re invited to take look at items available before the official in-person and online auction begins Friday, June 23rd and continues through Sunday, June 25th. The amazing details are on the juliensauctions.com website.

Aquarium of the Pacific

Rescued Baby Sea Otters

pacific.to/saveseaotters

(562) 951-3153

Adopt an Animal Program

aquariumofpacific.org

Meet these adorable, endangered juvenile sea otters, part of the yearlong 25th anniversary celebration at the Aquarium of the Pacific. The aquariumofpacific.org website details the extensive anniversary celebration events.

