It’s the first weekend of Summer! We can play and we can learn! Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” adventure suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Great Ideas for Summer Play!

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy

thetoyguy.com.

Kip’s Toyland

L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

6333 West Street, #720

Los Angeles

323-939-8334

kipstoyland.com

The Toy Guy Chris Byrne is play with something new from the GeoSafari Company. They’re kidnoculars, a youthful version of adult binoculars.

Also, popular this summer, everything from The LEGO Group specializing in children’s creativity through play and learning.

According to Don Kipper of Kip’s Toyland, he has dedicated one entire aisle of the historic Los Angeles toy store to LEGO items.

Guaranteed to make the youngsters, as well as us oldsters, happy are the choices of summer fun on The Toy Guy list of great ideas for Summer Play, that’s on thetoyguy.com website and find more summer, including classic toy favorites on the kipstoyland.com website.

Dr. Pearl Grimes, MD

Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute of Southern California

5670 Wilshire Boulevard, #650

Los Angeles

pearlgrimesmd.com/pigmentation

June is Vitiligo Awareness Month. The subject of the skin disease has become conversation because of fashion models such as Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson Winnie Harlow.

Dr. Pearl Grimes is the leading international authority on vitiligo and pigmentation disorders.

You can find more information about the latest treatments as well as before and after images on the website for Dr. Grimes Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute of Southern California

Fiesta! Weekend

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

Bobbakermarionettetheater.com

This is the last weekend to experience FIESTA, a love letter to Larin America from the creator of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Tickets are still available for today’s two shows, one at 10:30am and one at 1:30pm at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Details are on the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.

Sports Legends Auction

This Weekend

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

juliensauctions.com

An unparalleled collection of memorabilia showcasing the legends of every sport imaginable are available at Julien’s Auctions including this…

To see this and the hundreds of sports items from basketball to baseball to soccer and more featured in this weekend’s SPORTS LEGENDS AUCTIONS at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, check the: juliensauctions.com website.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

SoFi Stadium

1001 South Stadium Drive

Inglewood

424 541 9100

sofistadium.com/kinsey

Have you seen this yet? It’s the more than 100-thousand square foot exhibition of fine art and historical objects documenting the African American experience and untold African American stories. It’s the Kinsey Collection at SoFi Stadium.

This month, in honor of Juneteenth, admission is only $6.19. Tickets and visitor information are on the sofistadium.com/kinsey website.

So, let’s make this a learn something new and fascinating Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Historic!