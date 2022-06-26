It’s Sunday! The first Sunday of the Summer of 2022. There are several fabulous, colorful, and interesting events on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.
Take a look. Check the Covid safety protocols. Enjoy safely.
-000-
Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima
11am to 6pm
Pacoima City Hall
13520 Van Nuys Boulevard
Pacoima
Getty.edu
Discover the rich art in Pacoima along Mural Mile for Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima. Pacoima is one of a series of ten free outdoor community art festival across Los Angeles this Summer. Details about today’s fun, beginning at 11am, and to see the complete schedule of free Summer events, take a look at the getty.edu website.
-0-
Opening Weekend
Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustartfestival.org
Ahhh! This is a definite sign of Summer. The Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival opens this weekend. More than one-hundred Laguna Beach artists display and sell their paintings, their one-of-a-kind jewelry, glass, ceramics and more. Go to the sawdustfestival.org website for details about the art, art demonstrations, classes, entertainment, and food. Baaaby, don’t miss the Meatball Tacos. Ask me how I know.
-0-
43rd Annual Ventura County Greek Festival
Camarillo Airport Freedom Park
501 Eubanks
Camarillo
805 482 1273
vcgreekfestival.org
While we’re on the subject of food, hmmm, stuffed grapes leaves, are among the deliciousness to be found at 43rd Annual Ventura County Greek Festival. Of course, we’re going to need some traditional dancing to burn off calories. Festival food and fun details are on the vcgreekfestival.org website.
-0-
Metaphor, Myth, & Politics: Art from Native Printmakers
The Maloof
5131 Carnelian Street
Alta Loma
909 980 0412
malooffoundation.org
Native and Indigenous artists are featured in the new exhibition METAPHOR, MYTH, AND POLITICS: ART FROM NATIVE PRINTMAKERS at the
Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts in Alta Loma. Tickets and tour information are on the malooffoundation.org website.
-0-
The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection
SoFi Stadium
1001 South Stadium Drive
Inglewood
Sofistadium.com/Kinsey
The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection of historical artifacts from 1595 to the present, is on display at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore one of the world’s largest private collections of African American art and historical facts.
This extraordinary exhibition is open today. Ticket information is on the sofistadium.com/kinsey website.
-0-
Adopt a Shelter Cat Month
Best Friends Animal Society
15321 Brand Boulevard
Mission Hills
818 643 3989
la.bestfriends.org
It’s Adopt a Shelter Cat Month at Best Friend’s Animal Society. The shelter is among many filled with cats because many cats are not sterilized. To adopt a cute cat or kitten, go to the la.bestfriends.org website to complete an adoption survey. An adoption specialist will guide you through the steps.
-0-
Big Dog Summer
Adopt A Large Dog
Pasadena Humane
361 South Raymond Avenue
Pasadena
626 792 3810
Pasadenahumane.org/adopt
It’s LIVE LARGE AND ADOPT A BIG DOG DAY AT PASADENA HUMANE. Adoption fees are waived for dogs weighing 40 pounds and more. Dogs will be spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Adopters receive a free health exam at a participating veterinarian and a discount at the Pasadena Humane Shelter Shop. Adopters living in the Pasadena Humane licensing service area can get a dog license at the time of adoption. Potential adopters can preview available dogs, as well as make an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org/adopt.
So, let’s make this a “…love a big dog…” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News
-000-