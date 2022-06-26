It’s Sunday! The first Sunday of the Summer of 2022. There are several fabulous, colorful, and interesting events on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look. Check the Covid safety protocols. Enjoy safely.

-000-

Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima

11am to 6pm

Pacoima City Hall

13520 Van Nuys Boulevard

Pacoima

Getty.edu

Discover the rich art in Pacoima along Mural Mile for Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima. Pacoima is one of a series of ten free outdoor community art festival across Los Angeles this Summer. Details about today’s fun, beginning at 11am, and to see the complete schedule of free Summer events, take a look at the getty.edu website.

-0-

Opening Weekend

Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Ahhh! This is a definite sign of Summer. The Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival opens this weekend. More than one-hundred Laguna Beach artists display and sell their paintings, their one-of-a-kind jewelry, glass, ceramics and more. Go to the sawdustfestival.org website for details about the art, art demonstrations, classes, entertainment, and food. Baaaby, don’t miss the Meatball Tacos. Ask me how I know.

-0-

43rd Annual Ventura County Greek Festival

Camarillo Airport Freedom Park

501 Eubanks

Camarillo

805 482 1273

vcgreekfestival.org

While we’re on the subject of food, hmmm, stuffed grapes leaves, are among the deliciousness to be found at 43rd Annual Ventura County Greek Festival. Of course, we’re going to need some traditional dancing to burn off calories. Festival food and fun details are on the vcgreekfestival.org website.

-0-

Metaphor, Myth, & Politics: Art from Native Printmakers

The Maloof

5131 Carnelian Street

Alta Loma

909 980 0412

malooffoundation.org

Native and Indigenous artists are featured in the new exhibition METAPHOR, MYTH, AND POLITICS: ART FROM NATIVE PRINTMAKERS at the

Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts in Alta Loma. Tickets and tour information are on the malooffoundation.org website.

-0-

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

SoFi Stadium

1001 South Stadium Drive

Inglewood

Sofistadium.com/Kinsey

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection of historical artifacts from 1595 to the present, is on display at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore one of the world’s largest private collections of African American art and historical facts.

This extraordinary exhibition is open today. Ticket information is on the sofistadium.com/kinsey website.

-0-

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

Best Friends Animal Society

15321 Brand Boulevard

Mission Hills

818 643 3989

la.bestfriends.org

It’s Adopt a Shelter Cat Month at Best Friend’s Animal Society. The shelter is among many filled with cats because many cats are not sterilized. To adopt a cute cat or kitten, go to the la.bestfriends.org website to complete an adoption survey. An adoption specialist will guide you through the steps.

-0-

Big Dog Summer

Adopt A Large Dog

Pasadena Humane

361 South Raymond Avenue

Pasadena

626 792 3810

Pasadenahumane.org/adopt

It’s LIVE LARGE AND ADOPT A BIG DOG DAY AT PASADENA HUMANE. Adoption fees are waived for dogs weighing 40 pounds and more. Dogs will be spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Adopters receive a free health exam at a participating veterinarian and a discount at the Pasadena Humane Shelter Shop. Adopters living in the Pasadena Humane licensing service area can get a dog license at the time of adoption. Potential adopters can preview available dogs, as well as make an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org/adopt.

So, let’s make this a “…love a big dog…” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News

-000-