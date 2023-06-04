It’s Sunday! We have an opportunity to learn about unusual art, historic landmarks, a cultural celebration and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Keith Haring: Art is For Everybody

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 232 6250

thebroad.org

The career of pop and street artist Keith Haring began in the 1980s in New York subway stations then exploded and expanded with the hip-hop, graffiti, and pop art of contemporaries including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol. At The Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles see this. KEITH HARING: ART IS FOR EVERYBODY. thebroad.org website says this first ever museum exhibition in Los Angeles of Keith Haring’s work features more than 100 masterpieces and archival materials.

L.A. Memorial Coliseum Centennial

Coliseum Forever

100 Years & Beyond

3911 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

213 747 7111

coliseumforever.com

Examine the masterpiece that is the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Guided tours are available according to the coliseumforever.com website. The website also has information about centennial events scheduled for this fall.

Free! Registration is Required!

Heartbeat of Mexico 2023

Family Festival

Noon to 6pm

Aiken Arts Plaza

muscoenter.org

Chapman University’s Musco Center for the Arts is the place to be for the HEARTBEAT OF MEXICO FAMILY FESTIVAL.

Tickets for the Aiken Arts Plaza event are available at muscocenter.org.

10th Annual SAFE Finish the Ride

June 11th

6am to 2pm

Bahati Foundation

Crystal Springs Drive

Griffith Park

bahatifoundation.org/metric-century-ride

Register now to bike ride with Olympian Nelson Vails June 11th at the Bahati Foundation 10th Annual SAFE Finish Ride. Cyclists of all experience levels are welcome to the Griffith Park event. According to the bahatifoundation.org website, the ride will start at 6am and continue until 2pm. It’s a fundraiser for cycling safety education programs.

Cirque Italia

Water Circus

Ontario Mills

Ontario

941 704 8572

cirqueitalia.com

A colorful good time is promised by Cirque Italia in Southern California with its unique water circus! That’s right water and circus performers. See for yourself this weekend in Ontario. The cirqueitalia.com website has the list of time and locations.

626 Night Market

4pm-11pm

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

626nightmarket.com

Good eats are available at what’s described as “the largest night market in Orange County.” The 626 Night Market at the OC Fair & Event Center invites us to sample the cuisine, merchandise, crafts and art of more than two-hundred vendors. Ticket information is on the 626nightmarket.com website.

18th Annual LA WINEFEST: An Exploration of Taste

Harry Bridges Memorial Park

Long Beach

lawinefest.com

This is a weekend to sip, savor, and stroll at the 18th LAWineFest. The Long Beach event features hundreds of award-winning wines from around the world. The Harry Bridges Memorial Park event is designed to bring to our attention the mission of the Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club. Weekend ticket information is on the lawinefest.com website.

Long Beach Architecture Week

Now thru June 11th

lbhomeliving.com

While you are in Long Beach, pick up some tickets for Long Beach Architecture Week. Now through Sunday, June 11th, there are tours, events and educational opportunities celebrating architecture, promote preservation, sustainability, and new developments. Tickets and the fascinating schedule of events are on the lbhomeliving.com.

ArTexture

The Automotive Art of Keith Collins

Mullin Automotive Museum

1421 Emerson Avenue

Oxnard

mullinautomotivemuseum.com

That’s Los Angeles artist Keith Collins talking about the Mullin Automotive Museum, world famous for its unbelievable collection of French cars representing an era when magnificent art and automobiles were created and celebrated. Now, add this!

Artist Keith Collins is famous for creating handmade tapestries and paintings. The Los Angeles-based artist and designer has created the exhibition ArTEXTURE, his fine art tapestries, paintings and assemblage sculpture alongside the actual vehicles that inspired the very pieces. According to the mullinautomotivemseum.com website, this unique exhibition is open to the public Fridays and Saturday. Tickets are available in advance on the website.

So, let’s make this a “see something new and different” weekend. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.