It’s Sunday! We can learn about electric mobility. We can watch movies from electric boats. We can prepare to vote for California’s Tuesday Primary. All of this and more is on the Sunday ”Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

Lake Skinner Regional Park

tvbwf.com

It’s a weekend for the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival. Take a morning ride in the colorful hot air balloons, taste some of the finest wines produced in the Temecula Valley, and party to a weekend of entertainment. Everything you need to know is on the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival website.

Electrify Expo Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

electrifyexpo.com

Electric Mobility is theme of the Electrify Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center. Keep an eye on this, the Indi One EV, from a startup carmaker headquartered in Southern California. The company says its vehicle integrated computer makes it different from the competition. See for yourself. The electrifyexpo.com has event details.

Boat Cinema LA

32132 Castaic Lake Drive

Castaic

boatcinema.com

Go to the movies on the water! Boat Cinema LA allows you to watch your favorite flick on your own personal mini electric boat. Tonight’s features? PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN AND CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL. Details about this unique movie experience are on the boatcinema.com website.

HRH The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Hungary v England Soccer

Afternoon Tea

Ye Olde King’s Head

116 Santa Monica Boulevard

Santa Monica

310 451 1402

yeoldekingshead.com

The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated in the Commonwealth of Nations to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on February 6th, 1952. If you did not get an invitation to the grand, royal festivities, no problem.

Ye Olde King’s Head in Santa Monica is your Celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee headquarters with Happy Hour events including something called the Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea. The complete listing of Sunday Platinum Jubilee events is on the yeoldkingshead.com website.

Your Vote. Your Voice.

Easy Voter Guide

League of Women Voters of California

easyvoterguide.org

Tuesday, June 7th registered California voters can cast their ballots for the Primary Election to vote for a variety of candidates running for state, and local offices. Confused? The League of Women Voters has its EASY VOTER GUIDE.

It’s a clear and concise multi-lingual toolkit. It does not tell you whom to vote for. It does provide details and answers to your voting questions as well as support contacts if you have additional voting questions. Check it out. It’s the easyvoterguide.org website produced by the League of Women Voters of California.

So, let’s make this a “get ready for the California Primary” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

