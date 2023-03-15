It’s Sunday! It’s Oscar Sunday!
There are several fun and interesting events to celebrate the entertainment industry. Take a look. Enjoy. Please stay safe!
3pm-10pm
Oscar Night at the Museum 2023
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 3000
academymuseum.org
It’s Oscar Sunday! We can party at OSCAR NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM 2023. Come to the museum dressed to impress this afternoon at 3pm to watch the live stream of the Oscars in the one-thousand-seat, state-of-the-art David Geffen Theater.
Tickets for the Sunday 3pm to 10pm OSCAR NIGHT AT THE ACADEMY MUSEUM event are available on the academymuseum.org website.
And don’t forget you can watch on KTLA, Channel 5, starting at 1pm, the Academy Awards celebrity arrivals on the red carpet with Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes, however this year the red carpet is a champagne-colored carpet. Why? Find out later today at 1pm with Sam and Jessica as they report live from the formerly red, now champagne carpet.
Official L.A. Marathon Charity
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Los Angeles Marathon
213 248 8404
lamarathon.com
Get ready for another important March event. It’s the 2023 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by Asics. Online registration for the L.A. Marathon closes Wednesday, March 15th.
If you are not quite ready to run 26.2 miles, then help one of the teams running for one of the official L.A. Marathon Charities. Among them the team of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital heroes running for a reason. Their marathon fundraising allows the facility to continue to provide important resources, so families never receive a bill from St. Jude for their child’s treatment, travel, housing, or food.
To join the St. Jude team and/or to donate, contact jael.muller@alsac.stjude.org or the lamarathon.com websites.
March is National Kidney Month
Kidney Health for All: Preparing for the Unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable
National Kidney Foundation
kidney.org
March is also National Kidney Month. The National Kidney Foundation reports chronic kidney disease affects an estimated 37 Americans, often undetected until it’s too late. So, this month were encouraged to get educated about kidney disease and to get checked.
The kidney.org website is an important and educational resource.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
10am-4pm
Monday, March 13th
Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country
JoAnne Darcy Branch
18601 Soledad Canyon Road
Santa Clarita
1-800-Red Cross
RedCrossBlood.org
Santa Clarita has an urgent need for blood donors. The city is partnering with the American Red Cross for a Monday blood drive at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country JoAnne Darcy Branch.
Santa Clarita residents are asked to schedule a blood donation appointment for the Monday 10am to 4pm event by calling 1-800-Red Cross or schedule your appointment at the RedCrossBlood.org website. We have the power to save a life.
The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch
5704 Paseo Del Norte Carlsbad
760 431 0352
theflowerfields.com
This is definitely a sign of Spring! The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. The 55 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers are in full bloom only through Mother’s Day. Tickets for this family friendly experience must be purchased online. Details are on theflowerfields.com website.
So, let’s make this a “Spring is coming” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.