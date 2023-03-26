It’s Sunday! It’s not raining! Let’s take advantage of the beautiful weather to see and learn something new. Here are several suggestions! :-)

Now Through Sunday, March 26th at 2p.m.

The Wall That Heals

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica & Mobile Education Center

Fedde Middle School

21409 Elaine Avenue

Hawaiian Gardens

Contact : Mike Laughlin at 562-714-5152, wallthathealshg@yahoo.com

The 375-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is touring the country. This weekend the memorial and mobile education center is open day and night to visitors at Fedde Middle School in Hawaiian Gardens.

Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.

Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

The groundbreaking exhibition opens this weekend at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, bringing together more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs, from more than 20 institutions and museums from around the world, telling the story and the history of Auschwitz and the Holocaust.

Advance reservations are required for tickets to the only West Coast appearance of this touring living memorial of the Holocaust. Available times and dates are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

Closing Monday, March 27th, 2023

Inspiring Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

Huntington.org

Time is running out to explore INSPIRING DISNEY: THE ANIMATION OF FRENCH DECORATIVE ARTS at The Huntington in San Marino. The exhibition teaches us about animator and film producer Walt Disney’s fascination with European art and the use of French motifs in Disney films and theme parks.

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

At the Huntington in San Marino, there’s Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy featuring a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.

The Huntington.org website says this two, six-month exhibit will includes a quilt gifted to President Barack Obama.

Women’s History Month

Dr. Pearl Grimes

Vitiligo & Pigmentation Institute

5670 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 650

Los Angeles

323 467 4389

pearlgrimesmd.com

It’s an opportunity to recognize outstanding women in America, among them Dr. Pearl Grimes, a globally recognized dermatologic expert and leading international authority on vitiligo and pigmentation disorders. Dr. Grimes is also leading way on researching regarding low Vitamin D levels and Covid-19 infections in people of color.

To learn more about Dr. Grimes groundbreaking research, to see her film THE COLORS OF COVID, with a host of people impacted by the pandemic as well as medical and nutrition experts, details are on her pearlgrimesmd.com website.

UniverSoul Circus

LA Crystal Hotel

100 Auto Drive North

Compton

universoulcircus.com/la

It’s back! “The Coolest Show on Earth!” It’s the UniverSoul Circus, in town now through Sunday, April 16th, at Compton’s LA Crystal Hotel. Tickets to the festival fun are available on the universalsoulcircus.com

