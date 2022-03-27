It’s Sunday! It’s Academy Awards Sunday! We can celebrate with the first ever Oscars Viewing Party Kit. We can get our hands on an Oscar. Plus, we can meet the automotive stars of film and television and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movies. All this and more are the Sunday edition of “Gayle on the Go!”

Look! Enjoy!

Celebrate the Oscars at Home!

Academy Museum Store

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseumstore.org

Lego Oscar

Brick Artist Nathan Sawaya

NathanSawaya.com

brickartist.com

For the first time ever, official and authorized You can even own an Oscar, sort of. It’s a Lego Oscar created by internationally renowned brick artist Nathan Sawaya.

The Lego Oscars and other official, authorized Academy items and popular Academy Museum store can be found on the huge academymuseumstore.org website and of course at the Mid-Wilshire museum store.

To learn more about award winning Brick Artist Nathan Sawaya, his current exhibitions in San Francisco and Chicago and more, explore both the nathansawaya.com and brickartist.com websites.

Cars of Film and Television

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

This is across the street from the Academy Museum and Academy Museum Store, the four-wheel stars of the new exhibition “CARS OF FILM AND TELEVISION, among them, the Lexus LC 500 luxury sports car that became one of the stars of the superhero film “Black Panther.”

The new exhibition also includes motorcycles from “Terminator Salvation” and “Men in Black III” and more. Details are on the petersen.org website.

Lowriders & Custom Vault Display

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

petersen.org

Also new at the Petersen Automotive, “Lowriders and Customs Vault Display.” Included in the collection, 1964 Chevrolet Impala known as “Gypsy Rose, featured in the opening title sequence of the 1970’s hit television sitcom “Chico and the Man.”

Bond in Motion : The Official Collection of James Bond Vehicles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

petersen.org

And don’t forget the largest official Bond vehicle exhibit in the United States is at the Petersen. BOND IN MOTION, celebrating the 60th anniversary of James Bond. The Lotus Esprit S1 from the James Bond movie “The Spy Who Loved Me” is here. It was an underwater vehicle in the Bond movie. It’s retirement from the film industry has not been spectacular.

You will be shaken and stirred by collection. Details are on the petersen.org website.

The Art of the Ramen Bowl

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Level 2

Los Angeles

japanhousela.com

At JAPAN HOUSE LOS ANGELES, we learn about Ramen, wheat noodles served in soup with toppings. We learn Ramen was introduced to Japan in the late 19th century, grew popular over the following decades and became deeply connected with the culture of postwar Japan. A fast food served in a single bowl; the hot noodle soup can satisfy hunger for a reasonable price. Originally Chinese, this everyday dish has evolved differently in each region of Japan, featuring diverse ingredients and seasonings. With the growth of Japan’s economy and the spread of Japanese food globally, the dish has further evolved – even more so than sushi – so that now ramen can be vegan, halal and gluten-free. It is no exaggeration to say that ramen has become the most popular Japanese food in the world.

In Japanese food culture, vessels of diverse shapes, styles, and materials – including ceramics, lacquer, metal and glass – appear on dining tables, even for ordinary meals. However, the bowls used in Japanese ramen shops are often porcelain donburi bowls with almost uniform dimensions, materials, shapes, and designs. Almost 90% of these are produced in the Tono area in the eastern part of Mino in Gifu prefecture, and many of these donburis have also made their way to ramen shops overseas. So, in one simple type of vessel, ramen of many flavors is enjoyed around the world. Yet, although the flavor of ramen – the soup, noodles, and ingredients – are a focus of attention around the world – including in the Michelin Guide – the quality of the bowls themselves is rarely discussed.

