It’s Sunday! There are some interesting and fun events happening today. Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe.

Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

FABRIC OF A NATION: AMERICAN QUILT STORIES is waiting for you at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The signature quilt of this exhibition is the massive mural produced by artist Bisa Butler of the Historically Black College Baseball players of Morris Brown College, entitled “To God and Truth, 2019.”

See Ms. Butler’s textile treasure, as well as those of artists Sanford Biggers, Harriet Powers and more at the Skirball Cultural Center.

The skirball.org website says the extraordinary quilt exhibit is scheduled to close Sunday, March 12th.

Virtual Encore Screenings

Now Thru Friday, March 31st

2023 Pan African Film Festival Reimagined

paff.org

If you missed the Pan African Film and Arts Festival, acclaimed as the largest Black film and arts festival in the United States, there’s not much time left to enjoy the festival’s films. Due to popular demand, the Pan African Film and Arts Festival now has encore screenings of the festival’s favorites now through the end of this month. The list of films and ticket access to virtual encore screenings are available on the paff.org website.

The Best You Expo

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

thebestyouexpo.com

If your gung-ho New Year resolution motivation is on the decline, you might find the get back up and go you need at The Best You Expo at the Los Angeles Convention. The event features the world’s experts in personal development, health and wellness, spirituality, and entrepreneurship. The weekend event details are on thebestyouexpo.com website.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte Carlsbad

760 431 0352

theflowerfields.com

This is definitely a sign of Spring! The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. The 55 acress of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers are in bloom for approximately six-to-eight weeks. Tickets for this family friendly experience must be purchased online. Details are on theflowerfields.com website.

Oscar Night at the Museum

Sunday, March 12th

3pm to 10pm

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

You might want to make plans now for this! Oscar Night at the Museum, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Come dressed to impress to watch the 95th Academy Awards live streamed, enjoy food by Wolfgang Puck Catering, hosted bar, a commemorative gift, red carpet photography and more.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind Oscar evening are available at the academymuseum.org website.

So, let’s get ready for the most prestigious, significant event of the entertainment industry. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.