Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in WWII

Heroes Hall Museum

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714-708-1500

ocfair.com

The military heroism of these seven African American men earned them the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest medal of valor in combat. May is National Military Appreciation Month and appropriate time to learn the stories of the seven Medal of Honor heroes and more taught at the exhibition “Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in WWII” at Heroes Hall Museum at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Visitor information is on the ocfair.com website.

-0-

The Secrets of World War Two

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

The Secrets of World War Two are being revealed at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. Among the declassified World War Two military secrets, this one. Yes! That’s a tank, but is it a real Sherman Tank or a tank from the World War Two secret “Ghost Army?”

You will learn this and more at the new Secrets of World War Two exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Details are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

-0-

Getty Center & Getty Trust

10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

Getty 25 Celebrates Inglewood @ 11a.m.

Inglewood City Hall

One West Manchester Boulevard

Inglewood

Community Partner : The L.A. Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles

Getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. The first is Getty Celebrates in Inglewood, starting at Inglewood City Hall in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, also known as YOLA. Performances, workshop and more begin this morning at 11am. The complete schedule of events is the getty.edu website.

-0-

Back to Our Roots

L.A. County Fair

Thursday, May 5th – Monday, May 30th

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

www.lacountyfair.com

The 2022 L.A. County returns this weekend following a two-year pandemic postponement. The fair celebrate its 100th birthday with a cooler temperature Spring show instead of its usual hot Fall weather schedule. There’s cashless admission and parking. And deep fry king Chicken Charlie brings his latest cuisine creation. Taste the Cherry Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Sandwich for yourself as well as the other new L.A. County Fair adventures. Details and Covid-19 guidelines are on the lacountyfair.com website.

-0-

3rd Annual Celebration of Black Excellence

Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement ( CEEM )

L.A. County Fair

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacountyfair.com/ceem

ceem.coop

Also at the L.A. County Fair, CEEM, the Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement, celebrating Black Excellence. The ceem.coop website outlines the Sunday events including live entertainment and a “Shark Tank” style business pitch competition.

-0-

spcaLA Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

10am to 1pm

Gardena City Hall

1670 West 162nd Street

Gardena

spcala.com/event

Low-cost vaccines are available today on the lawn of Gardena City Hall, courtesy the spcaLA. From 10a.m. until 1p.m. spcaLA medical staff is administering vaccines for dogs and cats as well as flea and tick treatments, microchips and more. Prices and requirements for attending the low-cost event are on the

spcala.com/event website.

-0-

2022 KJLH Women’s Health Expo

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

kjlhradio.com

The KJLH Women’s Health Expo returns. 22nd Annual 102.3FM event at the Long Beach Convention Center happens next Saturday, May 21st. But you’re going to want to check the kjlhradio.com website now to register and to see the long list of events that start next Saturday morning at 8am! Among the important guest speakers, Dr. Jerry Abraham of Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles. He was awarded the 2021 Hero of Family Medicine by the California Academy of Family Physicians, for among many things, his relentless fight for patients in overlooked communities especially during the Coronavirus pandemic. His patient advocacy led to an invitation to speak about the community crisis before the U.S. Congress.

Dr. Abraham will answer questions and concerns about vaccines, masks and more, next Saturday at the KJLH Women’s Health Expo. We’re encouraged to register today and to look at next Saturday’s vast schedule of informative events on the kjlhradio.com website.

-000-