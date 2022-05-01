It’s Sunday! We can explore one of a series of outdoor artworks at the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles. The MOCA Building Art series begins with SONIC BOOM by artist Derek Fordjour on the exterior of the MOCA Grand Avenue building.

According to MOCA, “…Artist Derek Fordjour worked with MOCA to develop his concept for the artwork, engaging with museum staff to select the featured work. Measuring more than 5,400 square feet, Sonic Boom features drum majors and majorettes in syncopated arrangements. Based on one of the artist’s most iconic series of paintings, these figures honor the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience and symbolize the daily performance of Blackness itself. Sonic Boom takes its title from the Jackson State University marching band, known as the “Sonic Boom of the South.”

Mindful of climate impact and in keeping with the sustainability mission of MOCA’s Environmental Council, which was formed in October of 2020, the materials of the work will be removed and reused by the artist in future projects with MOCA’s support.

This project by Derek Fordjour is generously supported by an anonymous donor…”

For more information, look at the MOCA website: www.moca.org/exhibition/building-art-derek-fordjour