It’s Sunday! Let’s have some fun and learn something new. Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions.

Please take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

Lake Skinner Regional Park / Recreation Area

37701 Warren Road

Winchester

951-234-5559

Visittemeculacvalley.com

Temecula invites us to spend this leisurely Sunday at the annual Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival. In addition to beautiful hot air balloons and wonderful wine, there is entertainment. The lineup of today’s entertainers and more is on the Visittemeculacvalley.com website.

-0-

Black Excellence Weekend

CEEM @ the L.A. County Fair

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

ceem.coop/lacf2023

The L.A. County Fair is happening in Pomona! The theme this year is “SPRING INTO FAIR: WHERE FUN BLOOMS.

This weekend CEEM, that’s short for COOPERATIVE ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT MOVEMENT, a nonprofit organization celebrating BLACK EXCELLENCE WEEKEND at the L.A. County Fair with education information, entertainment, and an opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their best Shark Tank style ideas for a five-thousand prize. Details about the weekend long event are on the ceem.coop/lacf2023 website.

-0-

Bug Fair 2023

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

The BUG FAIR 2023 is happening at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Learn about our winged, multi-legged and squirmy friends and learn about what the museum describes as “the glorious practice of eating bugs!” The nhm.org website has all the details about this event, the largest bug festival in North America!

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

The open-air Butterfly Pavilion is also open at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. There are hundreds of bottleflies, colorful native plants that butterflies love, and plenty of natural light to help us see these beautiful creatures. Tickets are available on the nhm.org website.

-0-

Closing This Weekend!

2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Stewart House: 1933 Grand Colonial Estate

Pasadena

Tickets.pasadenashowcase.org

This is the closing weekend of the 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design, which has reimagined Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate with more than 11-thousand square feet of living space on two carefully landscaped acres. Tickets are available on the tickets.pasadenashowcase.org website. Proceeds from ticket sales supports local music and arts programs.

-0-

100 Days to INDY

Documentary Series

9-10p.m. ET/PT Thursdays

cwtv.com

Free Streaming on The CW App

Drivers are preparing for the Indianapolis 500, the most prestigious event of the IndyCar calendar. One of the oldest and most important automobile races is coming up. It’s happening Sunday, May 28th. Learn what it takes to drive and to win this 500-mile automotive challenge in the documentary “100 DAYS TO INDY.” Details about the nail-biting series are on the cwtv.com website. The documentary streams for free on the CW app.

So, let’s make this “Brickyard documentary watching” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-