Happy Sunday! There are plenty wonderful Mother’s Day events to celebrate the day. Take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more events I didn’t have time to tell you during the show.

Take a look. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Now Thru Monday, May 29th

Spring into Fair: Where Fun Blooms

L.A County Fair

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacountyfair.com

The L.A. County Fair is happening in Pomona! The theme this year is “SPRING INTO FAIR: WHERE FUN BLOOMS.

Learn what should know before you go on the lacountyfair.com website.

Now Thru Sunday, May 21st

Renaissance Pleasure Faire: Where Fantasy Rules

15501 Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

renfair.com

Time is running out to experience THE ORIGINAL RENAISSANCE PLEASURE FAIRE in Irwindale. We’re invited to escape 21st century reality to celebrate 16th century Elizabeth era fantasy. The renfair.com website says it’s not mandatory, but we’re invited to come in costume! The Irwindale fun ends Sunday, May 21st.

2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Stewart House: 1933 Grand Colonial Estate

Pasadena

Tickets.pasadenashowcase.org

Time is also running out to explore the 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design, which has reimagined Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate with more than 11-thousand square feet of living space on two carefully landscaped acres. Tickets are available on the tickets.pasadenashowcase.org website. Proceeds from ticket sales supports local music and arts programs. The showcase ends Sunday, May 21st.

Closing Sunday, May 14th

Guo Pei : Art of Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Closing today, Guo Pei: Art of Couture at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. There are more than 40 works of couture art here personally selected by the world-renowned designer.

The bowers.org website has ticket information for this, the closing day of this extraordinary exhibition.

Mother’s Day Sunday Rides

10am-3:30pm

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

It’s MOTHER’S DAY 2023. How about giving mom something different? From 10am-to-3pm, take Mother to El Segundo’s Automobile Driving Museum for a chauffeured ride with champagne, and chocolates in one of the museum’s classic cars! Ticket information is on the automobiledrivingmuseum.org website.

Gem Faire

Largest Jewelry & Bead Faire in SoCal

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

gemfaire.com

This Mother’s Day, you can certainly find something special for Mom at the Gem Faire in Costa Mesa. Participating vendors say you can get your tickets to, what they describe as the largest jewelry and bead fair in SoCal on the gemfaire.com website.

So, let’s make this a “find a doing something special for Mom” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News. Happy Mother’s Day.

-000-