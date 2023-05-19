Happy Sunday! There are plenty wonderful Mother’s Day events to celebrate the day. Take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more events I didn’t have time to tell you during the show.
Take a look. Enjoy! Please stay safe!
Now Thru Monday, May 29th
Spring into Fair: Where Fun Blooms
L.A County Fair
1101 West McKinley Avenue
Pomona
909 623 3111
lacountyfair.com
The L.A. County Fair is happening in Pomona! The theme this year is “SPRING INTO FAIR: WHERE FUN BLOOMS.
Learn what should know before you go on the lacountyfair.com website.
Now Thru Sunday, May 21st
Renaissance Pleasure Faire: Where Fantasy Rules
15501 Arrow Highway
Irwindale
626 969 4750
renfair.com
Time is running out to experience THE ORIGINAL RENAISSANCE PLEASURE FAIRE in Irwindale. We’re invited to escape 21st century reality to celebrate 16th century Elizabeth era fantasy. The renfair.com website says it’s not mandatory, but we’re invited to come in costume! The Irwindale fun ends Sunday, May 21st.
2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design
Stewart House: 1933 Grand Colonial Estate
Pasadena
Tickets.pasadenashowcase.org
Time is also running out to explore the 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design, which has reimagined Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate with more than 11-thousand square feet of living space on two carefully landscaped acres. Tickets are available on the tickets.pasadenashowcase.org website. Proceeds from ticket sales supports local music and arts programs. The showcase ends Sunday, May 21st.
Closing Sunday, May 14th
Guo Pei : Art of Couture
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
Bowers.org
Closing today, Guo Pei: Art of Couture at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. There are more than 40 works of couture art here personally selected by the world-renowned designer.
The bowers.org website has ticket information for this, the closing day of this extraordinary exhibition.
Mother’s Day Sunday Rides
10am-3:30pm
The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport Street
El Segundo
310 909 0950
automobiledrivingmuseum.org
It’s MOTHER’S DAY 2023. How about giving mom something different? From 10am-to-3pm, take Mother to El Segundo’s Automobile Driving Museum for a chauffeured ride with champagne, and chocolates in one of the museum’s classic cars! Ticket information is on the automobiledrivingmuseum.org website.
Gem Faire
Largest Jewelry & Bead Faire in SoCal
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
gemfaire.com
This Mother’s Day, you can certainly find something special for Mom at the Gem Faire in Costa Mesa. Participating vendors say you can get your tickets to, what they describe as the largest jewelry and bead fair in SoCal on the gemfaire.com website.
So, let’s make this a “find a doing something special for Mom” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News. Happy Mother’s Day.
