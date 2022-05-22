It’s SUNDAY! Explore the new and interesting events available today. Some of these activities are FREE! So, take a look! There are some items this list I did not have time to tell you about during this morning’s broadcast.

Check the Covid-19 safety protocols before you go! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

South Pasadena

pasadenashowcase.org

Today is the last day to explore the extraordinary design of the 2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design. This historic 1905 English Tudor mansion, known as Oaklawn Manor is South Pasadena has received superstar designer treatment inside and out from more than a dozen of the best in the business. Proceeds from this event supports music programs at local schools. Details are on the pasadenashowcase.org website.

Museums of the Arroyo Day

The Gamble House

Heritage Square

Los Angeles Police Museum

Lummis Home

Pasadena Museum of History

Southwest Museum

museumofthearroyo.com

The Gamble House, Heritage Square, the Los Angeles Police Museum, and the Southwest Museum, Lummis House and the Pasadena Museum of History are among the six museums participating in today’s MUSEUMS OF THE ARROYO DAY event. Visit one or all six for free! Covid-19 safety requirements and visiting details are on the museumofthearroyo.com website.

“I’ll Have What She’s Having” : The Jewish Deli

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

That famous scene from the 1989 romantic comedy “WHEN HARRY MET SALLY” is the title of a new exhibition at the Skirball Cultural Center, which explores the Jewish delicatessen and how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe created a uniquely American restaurant. The exhibition is guaranteed to teach fascinating cultural cuisine history as well as having you crave pastrami sandwich by the time you end your tour. Details are on the skirball.org website.

Takashi Murakami : Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow

This Is Not America’s Flag

thebroad.org

The Broad Museum has a special exhibition. TAKASHI MURAKAMI : STEPPINGING ON THE TAIL OF A RAINBOW is the artist’s first solo exhibition at The Broad.

Among the works presented are the artist’s monumental paintings, including the 32-foot-wide 100 Arhats (2013).

Also special at The Broad, the exhibition “THIS IS NOT AMERICA’S FLAG, featuring the work of more than 20-artists and the way artists explore the symbol of the flag of the United States of America. Today at 2pm there will be a conversation among the exhibiting artists. We’re invited to participate in person or livestream on Facebook and YouTube. Exhibition and artist conversation details are on thebroad.org website.

Getty Center & Getty Trust

10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

11am to 6pm

Getty 25 Celebrates Lincoln Heights / East LA

3540 North Mission Road

Plaza de la Raza

Los Angeles

Getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebration is happening in the Lincoln Heights and East Los Angeles community starting at

11am. The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates events is the getty.edu website.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

15501 Arrow Highway

Baldwin Park

626 969 4750

renfair.com

Have faire fun 16th century England style at the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire. It returns to Irwindale in all its great people watching glory as well as food and drink, medieval activities, one-of-a-kind shopping, and unique photo opportunities. Details are on the renfair.com website.

Bug Fair 2022

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

More than one-million species. Only one Bug Fair happening at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. There are a variety of exhibitors so we can see everything from exotic insect collections to bug related products. And, then there’s my favorite, the Bug Chef Cooking Demonstrations!

Yum! Bug Chef Aly Moore says don’t squirm! She says bugs have been a dietary staple for millions of people around the world for centuries. Have an open mind! Remember when people thought sushi was not an appropriate menu item. BUG FAIR details are on the nhm.org website.

Back to Our Roots

L.A. County Fair

Thursday, May 5th – Monday, May 30th

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

www.lacountyfair.com

Yes! The L.A. County Fair returns celebrating its 100th anniversary by going back to its roots with its traditional attractions. The L.A. County Fair is open now, during the cooler Spring temperatures through the end of this month.

