May is Military Appreciation Month. There are several museums where we can learn about the sacrifices made by members of the military and there are other interesting events on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Captured : Shot Down in Vietnam

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum 18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

nixonlibrary.gov

The extraordinary exhibition of never-before-seen artifacts includes the reproduction of the infamous Hanoi Hilton prisoner of war camp and prisoner of war stories, especially that of U.S. Navy aviator Jeremiah Denton Jr.

Joe Lopez of the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum say the Hanoi Hilton prisoner of war camp was one of thirteen that held nearly 800 U.S. POWs.

In addition to the images of the Vietnam prisoners of war, you will hear them tell their horrific stories at this exhibition as well as on a accompanying podcast. Details are on the nixonlibrary.gov website.

Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.

Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

reaganfoundation.org

Limited Tickets Available.

The history of the Holocaust is being told at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. AUSCHWITZ. NOT LONG AGO. NOT FAR AWAY. The Simi Valley exhibition has more than 700 artifacts from the Nazi concentration death camp.

Reservations for timed exhibition tickets should be made on the reaganfoundation.org website.

L.A. Memorial Coliseum Centennial

Coliseum Forever

100 Years & Beyond

coliseumforever.com

The voice of President John Kennedy honors the 100th anniversary of the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The yearlong celebration reveres the notable stories and iconic figures who have and continue to contribute to the legacy of the National Historic landmark.

The coliseumforever.com website reminds us the Olympics were also held here in 1984 and will return in 2028. The website has visitor information and details about upcoming centennial celebratory events such as the HARD SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL IN AUGUST AND THE SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP happening in September.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Next door to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum this. The open-air Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. There are hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants that butterflies love, and plenty of natural light to see these beautiful creatures. Tickets are available on the nhm.org website.

Spring into Fair: Where Fun Blooms

L.A County Fair

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacountyfair.com

The L.A. County Fair is happening in Pomona! The theme this year is “SPRING INTO FAIR: WHERE FUN BLOOMS. This is the last weekend of the fair. Where does the time go! Ticket information is on lacountyfair.com website, which again, closes tonight at 10.

100 Days to INDY

Documentary Series

9-10p.m. ET/PT Thursdays

cwtv.com

Free Streaming on The CW App

These drivers are preparing for today’s Indianapolis 500, the most prestigious event of the IndyCar calendar. It’s one of the oldest and most important automobile races happening this afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

Learn what it takes to drive and to win this 500-mile automotive challenge in the documentary “100 DAYS TO INDY.” Details about the nail-biting series are on the cwtv.com website. The documentary streams for free on the CW app.

So, let’s make this “Brickyard documentary watching” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.