It’s Sunday! Times flies when you’re having fun! I say that because this is the last weekend of the L.A. County Fair! Also, it’s Memorial Day, a day to remember those who did not come home from the war and their sacrifice. There are several events to respectful observe Memorial Day on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look. Please stay safe.

-0-

Back to Our Roots

L.A. County Fair

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacountyfair.com

Ut-oh! Where has the time gone! This is the last weekend of the L.A. County Fair which has been celebrating its 100th anniversary of fair fun.

And, yes, don’t forget the fair food. Don’t forget to check the lacountyfair.com for this last weekend of the fair activities.

-0-

“The Saturday Evening Post” Covers by Norman Rockwell in the 1940s

Catalina Island Museum for Art & History

310 510 244

catalinamuseum.org

This is Memorial Day Weekend. ”The Saturday Evening Post” Covers by Norman Rockwell in the 1940s is a special presentation at the Catalina Island Museum for Art and History. It illustrates the connection between World War Two and Catalina Island.

The catalinamuseum.org website has information about the forty Norman Rockwell art pieces as well as visiting information.

-0-

Catalina Express

800 481 3470

catalinaexpress.com

The catalinaexpress.com website has scheduling information so you can plan your museum adventure.

-0-

The Secrets of World War Two

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

This is Memorial Day Weekend. Secrets of World War Two is a new exhibition at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. Among the declassified World War Two military secrets, this one. Yes! That’s a tank, but is it a real Sherman Tank or a tank from the World War Two secret “Ghost Army?” You will find out when you visit. Tour information is on the reaganfoundation.org website.

-0-

L.A. Fleet Week 2022

Port of Los Angeles

San Pedro

*Event Schedule & Maps

*Around Town

*Visiting Ships

*FAQs

LAFleetWeek.com

They’re here! The U.S Navy and the U.S. Marines for L.A. Fleet Week. Two ships are here. The U.S.S. Portland, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, named after the city of Portland, Oregon. Also here, the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship designed to carry a full range of Navy and Marine Corps helicopters and other landing craft and amphibious vehicles, named for a Navy frigate launched in 1799.

You can see both as well as the historic San Pedro waterfront and the impressive military aircraft display at the Battleship Iowa Museum Expo, all part of this weekend’s L.A’s Fleet Week celebration. Details are on the lafleetweek.com website.

-0-

Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in WWII

Heroes Hall Museum

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714-708-1500

ocfair.com

This is Memorial Day Weekend. Learn the military heroism of these seven African American men earned them the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest medal of valor in combat. The stories of these African American Medal of Honor heroes and more are on display at the exhibition “Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in WWII” at Heroes Hall Museum at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Visitor information is on the ocfair.com website.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-