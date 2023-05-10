It’s Sunday! Let’s try something new and interesting. Here are some Sunday suggestions. Please take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you!

Now Thru Monday, May 29th

Spring into Fair: Where Fun Blooms

L.A County Fair

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

lacountyfair.com

Yes! This is the opening weekend of the L.A. County Fair! The theme this year is “SPRING INTO FAIR: WHERE FUN BLOOMS.

Learn what should know before you go on the lacountyfair.com website.

Now Thru Friday, May 12th

Dine LA Restaurant Week

Discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Hmmm! Dine LA Restaurant Week is underway now until Friday, May 12! Enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants. This Spring 2023 event is for dine-in only.

No tickets or passes required. Simply dine out at a participating restaurant, ask for the Dine LA Restaurant Week menu, and try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite. Reservations are strongly recommended.

The list of participating restaurants is on the discoverlosangeles.com/dinela website.

Friday, May 12th

Queen Mary Staterooms Reopen

Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 435 3511

queenmary.com

Reservations are in order if you wish to return to the newly restored and renovated Queen Mary. Starting Friday, May 12th, guests are invited stay overnight in one of the historic ship’s grand staterooms and suites. Experience what was considered “the only civilized way to travel” during the beginning of 20th century. Reservation information as well as ship tour information can be found on the queenmary.com website.

Closing Sunday, May 14th

Guo Pei : Art of Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Closing NEXT Sunday, Guo Pei: Art of Couture at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. There are more than 40 works of couture art here personally selected by the world-renowned designer.

Closing Sunday, May 14th

Cheech Collects: Inaugural Exhibition

The Cheech Center

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

riversideartmuseum.org

Closing NEXT Sunday, the Inauguration Exhibition of the art collection of comedian, actor, musician, and art collector Cheech Marin at his Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.

The closing of the inaugural exhibition means more of the Cheech Marin collection is coming. What’s been on display so far is only a fraction of the more than 700 paintings, drawings, sculptures, and mixed media work of Chicano artists, the largest of its kind in the world. Visitor information is on the riversideartmuseum.org website.

New to The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside, the exhibit LIFE LOGISTICS. This art exhibition at The Cheech features the work of 20 local artists who focus on the themes of economic security, environmental justice, and worker exploitation. Visitor information is on the riversideartmuseum.org website.

