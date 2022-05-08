It’s Sunday! It’s MOTHER’S DAY 2022. Here are some events your Mom might enjoy on this special day.

Take a look! Enjoy! Stay safe!

May is Military Appreciation Month 2022

For Race and Country : Buffalo Soldiers in California

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

It’s May 2002. May is National Military Appreciation Month! This extraordinary exhibition, “For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California, is FREE at the California African American Museum in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles. Visitor information is on the caamuseum.org website.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo del Norte

Carlsbad

760 431 0352

theflowerfields.com

It’s Mother’s Day! You might want to take Mom to see more than 40-acres of Ranunculus flowers blooming at Flowers Field at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad. The Spring tradition only lasts approximately six-to-eight weeks. theflowerfield.com website lists educational and fun activities including yoga happening among the colorful blooms. All tickets must be purchased online.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

15501 Arrow Highway

Baldwin Park

626 969 4750

renfair.com

Have faire fun 16th century England style at the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire. It returns to Irwindale in all its great people watching glory as well as food and drink, medieval activities, one-of-a-kind shopping, and unique photo opportunities. Details are on the renfair.com website.

2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

South Pasadena

pasadenashowcase.org

This is another Springtime treat. The 2022 Pasadena Showcase House of Design. This historic 1905 English Tudor mansion, known as Oaklawn Manor is South Pasadena has received superstar designer treatment inside and out from more than a dozen of the best in the business. Proceeds from this event supports music programs at local schools. Details are on the pasadenashowcase.org website.

Back to Our Roots

L.A. County Fair

Thursday, May 5th – Monday, May 30th

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

www.lacountyfair.com

It’s back! The 2022 L.A. County Fair is open following a two-year pandemic postponement. The fair is celebrating its 100th birthday with its new cooler temperature Spring show instead of its usual hot Fall weather schedule. There’s new cashless admission and parking. And deep fry king Chicken Charlie brings his new cuisine creation.

Taste the Cherry Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Sandwich for yourself as well as the other new L.A. County Fair adventures. Details and Covid-19 guidelines are on the lacountyfair.com website.

So, let’s make this a “yum, yum, let’s have some fun at the fair” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.