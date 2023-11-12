It’s a beautiful Sunday morning! If you’re looking for something to do, here are some suggestions. Let me suggest you take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more a lot more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

AARP CA – Headstone Washing and Card Writing

Los Angeles National Cemetery

Friday, November 17th, 2023

From 9a.m. t0 Noon

950 South Sepulveda Boulevard

Register : https://local.aarp.org/aarp-event/aarp-ca-headstone-washing-and-card-writing-event-at-la-national-cemetery-r4n9hrqj9v9.html

This Veterans Day weekend is an opportunity for us to thank living veterans for their service as well as veterans who sacrificed it all.

AARP Los Angeles invites us to help our fallen soldiers. We can write cards to the nation’s service members and clean and polish headstones at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

The special opportunity happens Friday, November 17th from 9am to Noon at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Register at aarp.org/losangeles

Lunch will be provided. Volunteers, who should wear comfortable clothes, can work at their own pace. This event is free!

AARP CA Screening: The Great American Lowrider Tradition

Sunday, November 18th, 2023

From 3p.m. to 7:30p.m.

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

Register : https://local.aarp.org/aarp-event/aarp-ca-screening-the-great-american-lowrider-tradition-11182023-xzn3y28qxfj.html

Saturday, November 18th AARP Los Angeles invites us to the screening of the documentary, THE GREAT AMERICAN LOWERIDER TRADITION. The documentary introduces us to the lowrider community and culture, the cars, and the music. We can see the documentary 3p.m. at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes on North Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Register at events.aarp.org/events.

Guests are invited to donate nonperishable food items for families in the community.

Holiday Pajama Drive

Donate New, Unwrapped Pajamas

Huntington Mears

Farmers Market Poultry

Original Farmer Market

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

As you begin your holiday shopping, you might want to add pajamas to your holiday shopping list. That’s because Huntington Meats and Farmers Market Poultry at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third is having its 3rd annual pajama drive. Donate a new, unwrapped pair of pajamas for infants and youngsters up to age of 18 and receive a free pound of ground beef or homemade sausages from Huntington Meats or a dozen eggs from Farmers Market Poultry.

The huntingtonmeats.com website says your donations, including children’s slippers, robes, security blankets, story books and toothbrush and toothpaste sets will be distributed to Los Angeles agencies servicing homeless and low-income families.

Space Shuttle Endeavour

Exhibit Closes Sunday, December 31st, 2023

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

The solid rocket boosters that powered the Space Shuttle Endeavour are now installed in their new home that’s under construction, the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Exposition Park next door to the California Science Center. President and CEO Jeffrey Rudolph says when finished, the Endeavour will be displayed as though it is prepared for launch!

All of this incredible construction means time is running out to explore the space shuttle Endeavour at her current location in the Samuel Oschin Pavilion at the California Science Center. That location closes the end of December. Visitor information is on the californsciencecenter.org website.

And, to learn more about the new facility and the GO FOR STACK project, again visit the California Science Center website and search Samuel oschin air and space center. Next? The installation of the space shuttle’s massive external fuel tank.

Hollywood Customs: Modified for the Movies

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 cars

petersen.org

Do you remember the 2002 bright green Jaguar XKR the bad guy was using to chase Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond thriller “Die Another Day?” Well, we can see it in all of its Hollywood modified glory at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It’s one of several vehicles made popular by films and television show we can examine at the new exhibition “Hollywood Customs: Modified for the Movies.” Also on display, the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the movie “Back to the Future”, the 2001 Honda S2000 from the movie 2003 movie ”2 Fast 2 Furious” and more. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.

Sherman Indian School: 100+ Years of Education and Resilience

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

323 667 2000

theautry.org

Also, at The Autry in time for Native American Heritage Month, the exhibition SHERMAN INDIAN SCHOOL: 100+ YEARS OF EDUCATION AND RESILIENCE. It tells the story of federal Indian boarding schools designed to replace traditional American Indian culture with mainstream American culture.

theautry.org website has visiting information to explore this significant history of the American West.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

The AARP has just released a new survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living

Hammer Museum Free for good

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

Artist Joey Terrill is one of more than 30-artists featured in the Hammer Museum’s MADE IN L.A. 2023: ACTS OF LIVING exhibition spotlighting the diverse creativity of L.A.’s art community.

The hammer.ucla.edu website says we can see art of Joey Terrill and 39-more artists at the Hammer Museum, now through the end of the year. The exhibition is free!

2024 Rose Parade Float Builder

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses: The Oldest Self-Built Float in the Rose Parade South Pasadena

sptor.org

More than 30 floats are preparing for the 2024 Rose Parade. Did you know there are six self-built, non-commercial Rose Parade Float organizations, among them the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, the oldest self-built float organization in the Rose Parade. Volunteers handle everything from building to decorating the float. So, what are they working on? The 2024 City of South Pasadena Rose Parade Float is named “Boogie Fever” in connection with the 2024 Theme of the Rose Parade, “Celebrating the World of Music: The Universal Language.” The Los Angeles based group The Sylvers 1970’s hit “Boogie Fever” will rock the floats featured animals who will be jamming along with their instruments including a tambourine shaking giraffe. Volunteers are invited to shake their groove-thing and help, and sponsors are invited to donate. Details are on the sptor.org. There’s a raffle ticket fundraiser. Winners get tickets to the Rose Bowl Game, the Rose Parade or three-hundred-dollars cash.

2024 Rose Parade Float Builder

Phoenix Decorating Company: Float Builders Since 1985

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

The holiday season also brings the Tournament Rose Parade to mind, especially when you see some of the award-winning float builders such as Phoenix Decorating in Irwindale testing what we will see January 1, 2024, among them “Sounds of Success”, the Rose Parade Float representing Coding for Veterans an organization that helps Canadian military and current veterans transition from the military to technology and cyber security jobs. The phoenixdeco.com website has details about this and the 16-other Rose Parade floats its producing.

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Dry Decoration

Saturday, December 2nd @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 9th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 16th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 23rd @ 8am & 4pm

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

By the way, Phoenix Decorating has issued its 2023 Rose Parade Float decorating schedule. The phoenixdeco.com website has all of the December Saturday and Sunday dates. You must register in advance. Walk-ups are a no-no.

So, let’s make this a “…working to make something massive…” Sunday, Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.