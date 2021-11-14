Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, November 14th, 2021

It’s SUNDAY! It’s a day to get some exercise AND it’s a day to explore the many NEW art exhibitions in town. Take a look at the broadcast and the information below and enjoy. Please stay safe!
Register Now!
AARP CA
Tuesday, November 16th
It’s Free!
Soul Steppers Walking Group Los Angeles
6am to 7am Pacific Time
Aarp.cvent.com
Ultimate Transformations Training owner and founder Erich Nall, better known as “Coach E” and his wife Yvette are reminding us it’s time to register for the VIRTUAL next session of the FREE AARP LOS ANGELES SOUL STEPPERS WALKING GROUP. Sign up now for the Tuesday, November 16th — 6am get in shape session. Check in at the AARP event website.
Jewelry: The History, Artistry, and Impact of Personal Adornment
Craft in America’s new special explores the history, artistry and impact of JEWELRY! See and learn more about the outstanding Craft in America JEWELRY special on the craftinamerica.org website.
Pinatas: The High Art of Celebration
Craft in America
8415 West Third Street
Los Angeles
323 951 0610
craftinamerica.org
These are not just Pinatas, they are art! Craft in America Center in Los Angeles presents Piñatas: The High Art of Celebration. This is an in person and virtual exhibition that focuses on the overlooked craft of handmade piñatas and piñata-based art objects.
See the specialized and creative work of Roberto Benavidez and more than a dozen other artists at the Craft in America Center. Details are yours at www.craftinamerica.org/center.
The Obama Portraits Tour
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
5905 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 857 6000
lacma.org
That’s artist Kehinde Wiley discussing the technique he used for the presidential portrait he was commissioned to paint of President Barack Obama. That portrait and the portrait artist Amy Sherald produced of First Lady Michelle Obama were unveiled February 2018 joining their predecessors on the walls of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Well, both are on tour. We can see them at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, now through January 2nd, 2022. Be sure to check the LACMA website before you visit for the Covid-19 safety requirements information.
A Portrait of a Young Gentleman by Artist Kehinde Wiley
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens
1151 Oxford Road
San Marino
626 405 2100
Huntington.org
In San Marino, we can see Wiley’s latest painting, “A Portrait of a Young Gentleman” commissioned by The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. It’s on display in the Thornton Portrait Gallery across from Thomas Gainsborough’s famous “The Blue Boy.” The acquisition of the Wiley portrait celebrates the 100th anniversary of the purchase of the Gainsborough painting by Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of The Huntington. Exhibition tickets are available at huntington.org.
Fundraising Campaign for Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs March Unit
2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
thhsmusic.com/macys
The Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs are in great high stepping shape. The award-winning marching unit has been selected to perform at the world’s largest parade — the traditional holiday season Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fundraising is underway to cover costs of their once in a lifetime adventure. Donation information and more are on the thhsmusic.com/macys website.
So, let’s make this a “GO BLUE THUNDERING MUSTANGS MARCHING UNIT” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
