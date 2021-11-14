Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, November 14th, 2021

It’s SUNDAY! It’s a day to get some exercise AND it’s a day to explore the many NEW art exhibitions in town. Take a look at the broadcast and the information below and enjoy. Please stay safe!

Register Now!

AARP CA

Tuesday, November 16th

It’s Free!

Soul Steppers Walking Group Los Angeles

6am to 7am Pacific Time

Aarp.cvent.com

Ultimate Transformations Training owner and founder Erich Nall, better known as “Coach E” and his wife Yvette are reminding us it’s time to register for the VIRTUAL next session of the FREE AARP LOS ANGELES SOUL STEPPERS WALKING GROUP. Sign up now for the Tuesday, November 16th — 6am get in shape session. Check in at the AARP event website.

Jewelry: The History, Artistry, and Impact of Personal Adornment

Craftinamerica.com

Craft in America’s new special explores the history, artistry and impact of JEWELRY! See and learn more about the outstanding Craft in America JEWELRY special on the craftinamerica.org website.

Pinatas: The High Art of Celebration

Craft in America

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

craftinamerica.org

These are not just Pinatas, they are art! Craft in America Center in Los Angeles presents Piñatas: The High Art of Celebration. This is an in person and virtual exhibition that focuses on the overlooked craft of handmade piñatas and piñata-based art objects.

See the specialized and creative work of Roberto Benavidez and more than a dozen other artists at the Craft in America Center. Details are yours at www.craftinamerica.org/center.

The Obama Portraits Tour

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 857 6000

lacma.org

That’s artist Kehinde Wiley discussing the technique he used for the presidential portrait he was commissioned to paint of President Barack Obama. That portrait and the portrait artist Amy Sherald produced of First Lady Michelle Obama were unveiled February 2018 joining their predecessors on the walls of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Well, both are on tour. We can see them at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, now through January 2nd, 2022. Be sure to check the LACMA website before you visit for the Covid-19 safety requirements information.

A Portrait of a Young Gentleman by Artist Kehinde Wiley

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

In San Marino, we can see Wiley’s latest painting, “A Portrait of a Young Gentleman” commissioned by The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. It’s on display in the Thornton Portrait Gallery across from Thomas Gainsborough’s famous “The Blue Boy.” The acquisition of the Wiley portrait celebrates the 100th anniversary of the purchase of the Gainsborough painting by Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of The Huntington. Exhibition tickets are available at huntington.org.

Fundraising Campaign for Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs March Unit

2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

thhsmusic.com/macys

The Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs are in great high stepping shape. The award-winning marching unit has been selected to perform at the world’s largest parade — the traditional holiday season Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fundraising is underway to cover costs of their once in a lifetime adventure. Donation information and more are on the thhsmusic.com/macys website.

So, let’s make this a “GO BLUE THUNDERING MUSTANGS MARCHING UNIT” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

