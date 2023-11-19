It’s the opening weekend of the L.A. Auto Show. Gayle Anderson learns about the new vehicles at the show from Autotrader.com Executive Editor Brian Moody. Moody shows us there’s a lot to see at the show, especially the new vehicles from Kia, including the new, concept vehicles from Kia that will be made from recycled materials.

Also new at the car show, the new vehicles from Lucid, including its Lucid Gravity, a striking SUV.

For visitor and ticket information about the L.A. Auto Show, please visit the website: laautoshow.com

For more information from Brian Moody of Autotrader, take a look at the website: Autotrader.com

