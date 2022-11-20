It is Sunday! This is the first weekend of the 2022 L.A. AUTO SHOW at the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center. The 115th anniversary auto show is open now and runs through Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Electric mobility takes center court at this year’s auto show. Visitors can experience in-vehicle rides and various indoor and outdoor electric vehicle experiences. (laautoshow.com)



Due to the ongoing concerns about the pandemic, THERE ARE NO ONSITE CASH SALES! Tickets must be purchased in advance online, or you can purchase tickets onsite with a credit card at a ticketing kiosk. Please review all ticket types very carefully before purchasing. Tickets are non-refundable. Also, Los Angeles County Health officials “strongly recommend mask wearing in public places” due to the increasing cases of Covid, RSV and Flu. ( publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/masks )

