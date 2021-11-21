Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, November 21st, 2021

It’s Sunday! There are more and more venues reopening provided we abide by the Covid-19 health and safety guidelines. Also, this is Native American Heritage Month. We can learn about the culture at a free special pow wow. All this, and more, on the today’s “Gayle on the Go!” list.
Enjoy! Please stay safe!
Open for Tours!
The Gamble House
4 Westmoreland Place
Pasadena
626 449 4178
gamblehouse.org
The internationally celebrated Gamble House in Pasadena is open for tours, provided we abide by new Covid safety guidelines.
Ticket and tour hours information can be found on the Gamble House website for various choices of Gamble House tours.
Sunday, November 28th @ 10am to 3pm
Have a Handmade Holiday!
A Curated Outdoor Shopping Experience
And, get ready for HAVE A HANDMADE HOLIDAY happening Sunday, November 28th at The Gamble House.
We can preview on the shop.gamblehouse.org website the one-of-a-kind treasures available at the Sunday, November 28th holiday sale.
Winter Fantasy
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustfestival.org
One-of-a-kind treasures are yours in Laguna Beach. This is the opening Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival. For the next five weekends, including the so-called “Black Friday” of November 26th, shop the handcrafted art of 150 talented craftpeople. Sawdustfestival.org has all of the artist information, ticket and parking details.
Free Admission!
All Dancers Welcome!
3RD Annual Hollywood Pow Wow
9am to 5pm
Dolby Theater
6801 Hollywood Boulevard
Los Angeles
laskinsfest.com
November is Native American Heritage Month! We’re invited to learn about the culture and the meaning of pow wows such as this one, at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Pow Wow at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. According to the event website, admission is free and all native dancers are welcome.
Native American Heritage Month
Indigenous L.A.
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 763 3466
nhm.org
November is NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH.
The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County provides special interviews with members of the Native American community teaching us the significance of indigenous culture.
There’s a lot to learn when you explore the “INDIGENOUS L.A.” section of the nhm.org website.
Fundraising Campaign for Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs March Unit
2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
thhsmusic.com/macys
The Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs are in great high stepping shape. The award-winning marching unit has been selected to perform at the world’s largest parade — the traditional holiday season Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Fundraising is underway to cover the costs of their once in a lifetime adventure. Donation information and more are on the thhsmusic.com/macys website.
So, let's make this a "GO BLUE THUNDERING MUSTANGS MARCHING UNIT" Saturday.
