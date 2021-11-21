Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, November 21st, 2021

It’s Sunday! There are more and more venues reopening provided we abide by the Covid-19 health and safety guidelines. Also, this is Native American Heritage Month. We can learn about the culture at a free special pow wow. All this, and more, on the today’s “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Open for Tours!

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Place

Pasadena

626 449 4178

gamblehouse.org

The internationally celebrated Gamble House in Pasadena is open for tours, provided we abide by new Covid safety guidelines.

Ticket and tour hours information can be found on the Gamble House website for various choices of Gamble House tours.

-0-

Sunday, November 28th @ 10am to 3pm

Have a Handmade Holiday!

A Curated Outdoor Shopping Experience

shop.gamblehouse.org

And, get ready for HAVE A HANDMADE HOLIDAY happening Sunday, November 28th at The Gamble House.

We can preview on the shop.gamblehouse.org website the one-of-a-kind treasures available at the Sunday, November 28th holiday sale.

-0-

Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustfestival.org

One-of-a-kind treasures are yours in Laguna Beach. This is the opening Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival. For the next five weekends, including the so-called “Black Friday” of November 26th, shop the handcrafted art of 150 talented craftpeople. Sawdustfestival.org has all of the artist information, ticket and parking details.

-0-

Free Admission!

All Dancers Welcome!

3RD Annual Hollywood Pow Wow

9am to 5pm

Dolby Theater

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

laskinsfest.com

November is Native American Heritage Month! We’re invited to learn about the culture and the meaning of pow wows such as this one, at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Pow Wow at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. According to the event website, admission is free and all native dancers are welcome.

-0-

Native American Heritage Month

Indigenous L.A.

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

November is NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County provides special interviews with members of the Native American community teaching us the significance of indigenous culture.

There’s a lot to learn when you explore the “INDIGENOUS L.A.” section of the nhm.org website.

-0-

Fundraising Campaign for Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs March Unit

2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

thhsmusic.com/macys

The Trabuco Hills High School Thundering Mustangs are in great high stepping shape. The award-winning marching unit has been selected to perform at the world’s largest parade — the traditional holiday season Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fundraising is underway to cover the costs of their once in a lifetime adventure. Donation information and more are on the thhsmusic.com/macys website.

So, let’s make this a “GO BLUE THUNDERING MUSTANGS MARCHING UNIT” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-