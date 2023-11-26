It’s Sunday! There’s holiday shopping and there are opportunities to do and learn something new as we prepare for the new year. Here are some suggestions.

Take a look at this report and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Explore! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Zoom Online Event

Balance & Mobility Class: Strengthen Your Stability

Monday, November 27th

From 8am to 8:45am

877 926 8300

Register: events.aarp.org

AARP Los Angeles offers a free balance and mobility class Monday, November 7th. The 45-minute class, from 8am to 8:45am, is designed to strengthen our stability. Register today on the local.aarp.org website to learn how to strengthen our legs and joints. No equipment is required.

Zoom & Facebook Online Event

Art Therapy for Veterans

Wednesday, November 29th

From 7am to 8am

Register: events.aarp.org

Veterans might consider registering for the AARP’s ART THERAPY FOR VETERANS class. This free online event is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29th, starting at 7am.

Hear stories about art uniting veterans and learn a few simple art techniques while exploring the effectiveness of art as therapy. Be sure to have pencils, markers or other writing instruments and paper! Register today on the local.aarp.org website.

Don Schoendorfer

2024 AARP Purpose Prize Winner

2024 AARP Inspire Award Winner

Free Wheelchair Mission

freewheelchairmission.org

Irvine’s Don Schoendorfer earned not one but two AARP awards for the work of his Free Wheelchair Mission, that provides the gift of mobility to more than one-million disabled people around the world. Schoendorfer started the nonprofit organization following a vacation to Morocco.

To learn more about the work of this Charity Navigator outstanding FOUR-STAR human rights charity, and how you can get involved this season of giving, take a look at the freewheelchairmission.org website.

Project Angel Food

323 845 1800

angelfood.org

Client Rocsan praises the assistance of Project Angel Food. This holiday season, the nonprofit organization continues the daunting task of making sure the critically ill men, women, and children of Los Angeles receive free medically tailored meals with compassion and hope. That work requires donations and volunteers to care for more than one million needing Project Angel Food services. You are invited to get involved this season of giving. Learn how you can help at the website: angelfood.org.

Holiday Pajama Drive

Donate New, Unwrapped Pajamas

Huntington Meats

Farmers Market Poultry

Original Farmer Market

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

huntingtonmeats.com

You can get your hands on a dozen of those eggs from Farmers Market Poultry or a pound of ground beef or homemade sausages from Huntington Meats FREE if you donate a new, unwrapped pair of pajamas for infants and youngsters up to age of 18.

That’s because Huntington Meats and Farmers Market Poultry at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third is having its 3rd annual pajama drive.

The huntingtonmeats.com website says your donations, including children’s slippers, robes, security blankets, story books and toothbrush and toothpaste sets will be distributed to Los Angeles agencies servicing homeless and low-income families.

This HOLIDAY PAJAMA DRIVE is happening now through Thursday, November 30th until 9pm.

A Christmas Carol directed by Jesse Corti

First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood

1760 North Gower Street

Hollywood

323 928 7452

achristmascarolhollywood.com

Ohhh! Cranky! That’s Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly protagonist of the Charles Dicken’s 1843 novella A CHRISTMAS CAROL. You can see him, cast and crew in the longest running Hollywood production of this holiday classic. Show dates, time and ticket information are on the achristmascarolhollywood.com website.

2023 Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

Every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

10am to 7pm

Now through Sunday, December 17th

949 494 3030

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

Woodworking artist Andrew Soliz is one of more than 160 Laguna Beach artist creating one-of-a-kind treasures from damaged and diseased trees that get a second life as unique art pieces. See his extraordinary work at the annual Winter Fantasy Sawdust Art & Craft Festival every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through December 17th. Hours and ticket information are on the sawdustartfestival.org website.

Closing Weekend

LA Auto Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

310 444 1850

laautoshow.com

You might want to hurry up to see this new, lovely looking Lucid! That’s because this is the closing weekend of the L.A. Auto Show at the L.A. Coliseum. Autotrader Executive Editor Brian Moody says, in addition to new vehicles, there new information about buying your next, new ride.

Fascinating! Find out more about that new automotive development as well as exploring more than one-thousand new vehicles, plus ride and drives before the auto show closes tomorrow. The weekend schedule and ticket information are on the laautoshow.com website.

So, let’s make this “a California car culture” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Oh! I like this fuel-efficient hot rod!