Free!

AARP CA – Your Nutrition and You Tuesday

Virtual Session

Tuesday, November 7th from 10am to 11am

events.aarp.org

That’s Ultimate Transformation Coach Erich Nall getting us ready for his special AARP California class “Your Nutrition and You!” Register today for virtual class is next Tuesday from 10am to 11am, where we will learn Coach Erich Nall and Yvette Nall about nutrition and tips for healthy eating. Use the events.aarp.org website to register for the Tuesday November 7th AARP event. It’s free!

Sherman Indian School: 100+ Years of Education and Resilience

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

323 667 2000

theautry.org

At The Autry in time for Native American Heritage Month, the exhibition SHERMAN INDIAN SCHOOL: 100+ YEARS OF EDUCATION AND RESILIENCE. It tells the story of federal Indian boarding schools designed to replace traditional American Indian culture with mainstream American culture.

theautry.org website has visiting information to explore this significant history of the American West.

Hollywood Customs: Modified for the Movies

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 cars

petersen.org

Do you remember the 2002 bright green Jaguar XKR the bad guy was using to chase Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond thriller “Die Another Day?” Well, we can see it in all of its Hollywood modified glory at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It’s one of several vehicles made popular by films and television show we can examine at the new exhibition “Hollywood Customs: Modified for the Movies.” Also on display, the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the movie “Back to the Future”, the 2001 Honda S2000 from the movie 2003 movie ”2 Fast 2 Furious” and more. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.

Holiday Pajama Drive

Donate New, Unwrapped Pajamas

Huntington Mears

Farmers Market Poultry

Original Farmer Market

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

huntingtonmeats.com

As you begin your holiday shopping, you might want to add pajamas to your holiday shopping list. That’s because Huntington Meats and Farmers Market Poultry at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third is having its 3rd annual pajama drive. Donate a new, unwrapped pair of pajamas for infants and youngsters up to age of 18 and receive a free pound of ground beef or homemade sausages from Huntington Meats or a dozen eggs from Farmers Market Poultry.

The huntingtonmeats.com website says your donations, including children’s slippers, robes, security blankets, story books and toothbrush and toothpaste sets will be distributed to Los Angeles agencies servicing homeless and low-income families.

2024 Rose Parade Float Builder

Phoenix Decorating Company: Float Builders Since 1985

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

The holiday season also brings the Tournament Rose Parade to mind, especially when you see some of the award winning float builders such as Phoenix Decorating in Irwindale testing what we will see January 1, 2024, among them “Sounds of Success”, the Rose Parade Float representing Coding for Veterans an organization that helps Canadian military and current veterans transition from the military to technology and cyber security jobs. The phoenixdeco.com website has details about this and the 16-other Rose Parade floats its producing.

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Dry Decoration

Saturday, December 2nd @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 9th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 16th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 23rd @ 8am & 4pm

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

By the way, Phoenix Decorating has issued its 2023 Rose Parade Float decorating schedule. The phoenixdeco.com website has all of the December Saturday and Sunday dates. You must register in advance. Walk-ups are a no-no.

2024 Rose Parade Float Builder

Fiesta Parade Floats: The Most Awarded Float Builder in Rose Parade History

Irwindale

fiestaparadefloats.com

While we’re on the subject of creative vehicles on wheels, there’s the incredible work happening on the 2024 Rose Parade Floats. Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale is road testing the various floats we’ll see January 1st, 2024. One of the most impressive even without floral decoration is the one under construction of the state Louisiana. Wow!

To learn more about the 2024 Fiesta Rose Parade Floats and to learn about how you can volunteer to decorate these sculptures on wheels, check the fiestaparadefloats.com website. Click on the “GET INVOLVED” tab on the webpage.

2024 Rose Parade Float Builder

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses: The Oldest Self-Built Float in the Rose Parade South Pasadena

sptor.org

There are six self-built Rose Parade Float organizations, among them the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, the oldest self-built float organization in the Rose Parade. Volunteers handle everything from building to decorating the float. So, what are they working on? A clue!

That’s right! The 2024 City of South Pasadena Rose Parade Float is named “Boogie Fever” in connection with the 2024 Theme of the Rose Parade, “Celebrating the World of Music: The Universal Language.” The Los Angeles based group The Sylvers 1970’s hit “Boogie Fever” will rock the floats featured animals who will be jamming along with their instruments including a tambourine shaking giraffe. Volunteers are invited to shake their groove-thing and help, and sponsors are invited to donate. Details are on the sptor.org. There’s a raffle ticket fundraiser. Winners get tickets to the Rose Bowl Game, the Rose Parade or three-hundred-dollars cash.

Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living Hammer

Museum Free for good

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

Artist Joey Terrill is one of more than 30-artists featured in the Hammer Museum’s MADE IN L.A. 2023: ACTS OF LIVING exhibition spotlighting the diverse creativity of L.A.’s art community.

The hammer.ucla.edu website says we can see art of Joey Terrill and 39-more artists at the Hammer Museum, now through the end of the year. The exhibition is free!