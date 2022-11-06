It is Sunday! It is a day to learn about a project that teaches “food is medicine.” It’s a day to see the first Academy Award won by a Black man. It’s a day to learn about the man known as “The Boss!” All of this and more can be found on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look at the report, then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to report during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

November is Native American Heritage Month

Native American Diabetes Project

Project Angel Food

213 764 4550

Email: nativedm@usc.edu

angelfood.org

The Project Angel Food NATIVE AMERICAN DIABETES PROJECT is producing these medically tailored meals for this groundbreaking two-year study that integrates nutrition, social needs reducing diabetes in the Native American community.

The unique “food is medicine” program continues to invite members of the Native American community to participate. Either call 213-764-4550 for the Native American Diabetes Project or email the project at nativedm@usc.edu.

Project Angel Food Fundraising

Annual Pie Sale!

Project Angel Food

*Pumpkin Pie

*Apple Crumble Pie

*Skinny Apple Pie

*Cookie Trio: Ginger Snap, Iced Lemon, & Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Order Deadline: Tuesday, November 15th

Pickup Deadline: Thursday, November 17th

angelfood.org website.

Project Angel Food is having its ANNUAL PIE, AND COOKIE, SALE. The proceeds help the non-profit organization continue to prepare and deliver healthy meals for free to feed people impacted by serious illness.

The deadline to place your order is : Tuesday, November 15th

The deadline to picup your order is : Thursday, November 17th

***Orders of 10 or more qualify for FREE DELIVERY within 10 miles!***

angelfood.org website.

Free!

Closing Today! Sunday, November 6th, 2022

“Something in Common”

Central Library, Getty Gallery

Downtown Los Angeles

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org/something

Explores the unique “SOMETHING IN COMMON” exhibition at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles. It is an examination and celebration of the ideas, interests, and beliefs that bring us together and it examines what we can create or accomplish collectively that would not otherwise be possible!

Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898-1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

REGENERATION : BLACK CINEMA, 1898-1971 is landmark exploration of Black participation in America cinema from its beginning to just beyond the Civil Rights Movement.

This recently discovered 1898 silent movie “Something Good” welcome you at this new exhibition.

Among the hundreds of important and historic items here, the Academy Award Sidney Poitier received in 1963 for his BEST ACTOR performance in the movie “Lilies of the Field.”

The AcademyMuseum.org website has all the ticket and visitor information.

Actress Ruby Dee

The Jackie Robinson Story (1950)

Sunday, November 6th @ 2pm

Ted Mann Theater

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

The award-winning actress Ruby Dee performs with baseball player Jackie Robinson, who broke Major Leagues infamous color barrier when he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers April 1947. Robinson plays himself in the 1950 movie THE JACKIE ROBINSON STORY.

Bruce Springsteen Live!

The Grammy Museum L.A.

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

grammymuseum.org

THE BOSS! Bruce Springsteen! Explore the evolution of his award-winning career at the new Grammy Museum exhibition BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN LIVE!

The grammymuseum.org website has all the visitor information.

Joan Takayama-Ogawa : Ceramic Beacon

30 Years of Ceramics

Craft in America Center Los Angeles

8415 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

craftinamerica.org

The Southern California ceramic artist Joan Takayama-Ogawa. Her extraordinary work is on display at the Craft in America Center Los Angeles, where you will find her new exhibition : CERAMIC BEACON.

Schedule your visit to explore her incredible ceramics at the craftinamerica.org website.

So, let’s make this a “sculptural ceramic” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

