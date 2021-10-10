Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, October 10th, 2021

This Fall season we can visit an incredible exhibition of FBI evidence; see the newest star added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame; examine the vehicles made famous in the James Bond movies; as well as the famous cars from legendary television shows. Because we’re still coping with a pandemic, it’s a good idea to check the Covid protocols at each location before you visit.

Take a look! Enjoy…safely!

FBI: From Al Capone to Al-Qaeda

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

1 805 522 2977

reaganfoundation.org

The 1960s-70’s television show “The FBI” starting actor Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. was a ratings success on ABC. Artifacts from the hit series are among the many unique and fascinating items on display at the new exhibition FBI – FROM AL CAPONE TO AL QAEDA at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. The 11-thousand square foot exhibition features historic evidence from the pursuit of Bonnie and Clyde to the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Ticket and Covid safety protocol information are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig Star, #2704

7007 Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood

walkoffame.com/Daniel-craig

We can see the latest star added to the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Actor Daniel Craig, famous for his portrayal of James Bond, Thursday received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just in time for the opening weekend of his last James Bond film NO TIME TO DIE!

Bond in Motion: The Largest Official James Bond Vehicle Exhibit in the United States

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

James Bond fans might not want to miss seeing the largest official James Bond vehicle exhibit in the United States! BOND IN MOTION at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The sleek Aston Martin DB10 featured in the James Bond movie SPECTRE is featured in this new exhibition.

Advance ticket reservations are required at petersen.org to see the handcrafted motoring masterpiece and more at the exhibition BOND IN MOTION.

Lights! Camera! Action!

Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin

714 258 3001

marconimuseum.org

While we’re on the subject of cars, there’s the Marconi Automotive Museum and Foundation for Kids in Tustin, famous for having the largest collection of Ferrari’s in North America. We’ll add to the collection Hollywood cars! There’s the GENERAL LEE from “THE DUKES OF HAZZARD” television show; KITT the high-tech, four-wheel crime fighter from the television show “KNIGHT RIDER” and the BATMOBILE actor Michael Keaton drove as Batman in the 1989 crime fighting movie are all on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin. To take-a-look, check the marconimuseum.org website for details.

So, let’s make this “an explore what’s new at Southern California’s museums.” Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.