Dine LA Restaurant Week

Discoverlosangeles.com/dinela

Hmmm! It’s Dine LA Restaurant Week! Enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at some of LA’s best restaurants! This is an opportunity to try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite. The list of participating restaurants is on the discoverlosangeles.com/dinela website.

Free Screening!

“Unconditional: When Minds Hurt, Love Heals”

Documentary by Journalist Richard Lui

Sunday, October 22 @ 1:30pm

UCLA Northwest Campus Theatre

350 De Neve Drive

Los Angeles

aarp.org/los angeles

There’s a powerful, new documentary produced by MSNBC anchor Richard Lui entitled “UNCONDITIONAL”, which illustrates the emotional impact family members face as caregivers when a loved one is coping with illness.

We can see this documentary for free, thanks to AARP Los Angeles, if we register now for the Sunday, October 22nd screening, happening at 1:30pm at the UCLA Northwest Campus Theater, 350 De Neve Drive, Los Angeles. Meet journalist and filmmaker Richard Lui and his guests for a panel discussion following the hour-and-a-half screening.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

The AARP has just released a new survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

Free!

Emergency Preparedness Classes

Saturday, October 21st

SOS Survival Products

800-479-7998

sosproducts.com/training-classes

***The Registration Deadline is Thursday, October 19th***

SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys is one location where everyone, including older adults, can find affordable emergency supplies especially emergency power supplies.

In addition to emergency supplies, you can register now for two free SOS Survival Products Emergency Preparedness Classes. The

sosproducts.com/training-classes website says there is a free virtual class Saturday, October 21st at 10am. The registration deadline is Thursday, October 19th.

National Hispanic Heritage Month

Ricardo Breceda’s Art Gallery

44395 White Mountain Road

Aguanga

951 236 5896

ricardobreceda.com

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month. This is an opportunity to see eye popping art on display in Aguanga, where you will be awestruck by the metal sculptures of artist Ricardo Breceda.

Directions and visiting hours to see Breceda’s outstanding gallery and sculpture garden are on the ricardobreceda.com website.

Charles Phoenix Halloweenland

Big Retro Slide Show

charlesphoenix.com

Mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix celebrates the Halloween season with his “watch on demand” big retro slide show HALLOWEENLAND. The nearly two-hour extravaganza exploring the backstory of trick or treating, classic costumes, Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween candy and more.

The charlesphoenix.com website says once we register, we can stream his special show or watch it on YouTube, or on our cellphones or the Internet.

So, let’s make this a “ getting ready for Halloween” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Happy Trick or Treat, Y’all!