It’s Sunday! There’s a lot going on! There’s everything from Dine LA Restaurant Week to a special exhibition at Central Library to the closing of a special James Bond exhibition to two auctions AND MORE on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Take a look at my report that was broadcasted today and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you. Fascinating!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Something in Common

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org

“Something in Common” exhibition at Central Library in downtown Los Angeles is an examination and celebration of the ideas, interests, and beliefs that bring us together and what we can create or accomplish collectively that would not otherwise be possible!

Check the lapl.org website to schedule your visit of this free and fascinating exhibition to see what you have in common.

Dine LA Restaurant Week

Now through Friday, October 28th

discoverlosangeles.com

Let’s eat! This is DINE LA RESTAURANT WEEK. Now until Friday, October 28th we can enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants. The long list of participating restaurants is on the discoverlosangeles.com website.

Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898-1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

REGENERATION : BLACK CINEMA, 1898-1971 is a landmark exploration of Black participation in America cinema from its beginning to just beyond the Civil Rights Movement.

This recently discovered 1898 silent movie “Something Good” welcomes you at this new exhibition. Among the hundreds of important and historic items here, the Academy Award Sidney Poitier received in 1963 for his BEST ACTOR performance in the movie “Lilies of the Field.”

The AcademyMuseum.org website has all the ticket and visitor information.

Sidney

Documentary of the Iconic Actor, Filmmaker, & Civil Rights Activist

Apple tv+

tv.apple.com

Oscar winning actor, filmmaker and activist Sidney Poitier is featured in this new documentary entitled SIDNEY. The compelling feature film produced by Oprah Winfrey and Derik Murray and director Reginald Hudlin is a portrait of the life and legacy of the first black actor and first Bahamian to win the Academy Award can be seen on tv.apple.com.

Closing Sunday, October 23rd

Bond in Motion

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

The magnificent Aston Martin DB10 was specially made for the Daniel Craig James Bond film “Spectre.” Time is running out for you to see the sleek silver shark and all of the vehicles features in the series of James Bond movies at BOND IN MOTION at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This is largest exhibition of its kind in the United States. Its closes Sunday, October 23rd!

Schedule your once in a lifetime tour at petersen.org.

Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

catalinamuseum.org

The Catalina Museum for Art and History celebrates Indigenous People with its new exhibition created by Native American artists entitled Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna. Museum curator Johnny Sampson says Indigenous and Mexican artist River Garza is one of the participants.

Details for visiting this exhibition honoring Indigenous People are on the catalinamuseum.org website.

Oceanic Arts Vintage Tiki Collection Auction 2

Oceanic Arts Warehouse

12414 Whittier Boulevard

Whittier

peekaboogallery.com

The Oceanic Arts Vintage Tiki Collection is available at auction this weekend. This mid-century compilation of artifacts was produced by the so-called “Godfathers of Tiki” Leroy Schmaltz and Bob Van Oosting for their Oceanic Arts Company in Whittier. Since 1956, the team carved and sold Tiki and Polynesian inspired art and décor to restaurants, hotels, and movie studios. According to the Peekaboogallery.com website, the all-day weekend auction gets underway at 9am.

Property from the Estate of Kenny Rogers

Julien’s Auctions

Friday, October 21st – Sunday, October 23rd

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

juliensauctions.com

We can explore the items that are going to be available in the upcoming auction of the property from estate of award winning, singer, songwriter, and actor Kenny Rogers.

We can explore the Julien’s Auctions catalogue now to see what we will be available at next week’s auction. Get this! There’s a limited-edition catalogue available that includes a playable craps table, chips, and dice — a tribute to Rogers signature Grammy winning song “The Gambler.”

