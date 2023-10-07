It’s Sunday! It’s a beautiful day for exploring and learning. Here are some Sunday suggestions.

Time is running out to see the first ever museum exhibition in Los Angeles of Keith Haring’s expansive body of work. thebroad.org website says this stunning art show is scheduled to close Sunday, October 8th.

“Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody”

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 232 6200

thebroad.org

-0-

Virtual Cooking Demonstration: Caldo Tlalpeno

Thursday, October 12th @3p.m.

events.aarp.org/CookingCaldo

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month. The AARP invites to learn how to make this Caldo Tlalpeno, a hearty chicken and vegetable soup that originated just south of Mexico City. Register now for the Thursday, October 12 virtual cooking demonstration with chef Maite Gomez-Rejon. Register now at the website events.aarp.org/cookingcaldo.

-0-

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

The AARP has just released a new survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

-0-

Emergency Preparedness Classes

Saturday, October 7th

Saturday, October 21st

SOS Survival Products

800-479-7998

sosproducts.com/training-classes

SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys is one location where everyone, including older adults, can find affordable emergency supplies especially emergency power supplies.

In addition to emergency supplies, you can register now for two free SOS Survival Products Emergency Preparedness Classes. The

sosproducts.com/training-classes website says in October there is a free virtual class Saturday 7th at 10am and another Saturday, October 21st at 10am. The registration deadline is Tuesday, October 5th.

-0-

Pacific AirShow

Huntington Beach

pacificairshowusa.com

Spectators along five miles of the California coastline can experience what is described as “the world’s biggest airshow!” The Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach. The redefining airshow experience website: pacificairshowusa.com, says among the top performers, representing the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, an F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and U.S. Navy Parachute Team, there are 30-food trucks, photo ops with pilots, and more!

So, let’s make this a “high flying” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.