It’s Sunday! It’s the third Sunday of the month! It seems as though October just got here! Well, here are some educational, fun, and interesting events.

Take a look and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Sunday, October 22nd

8th Annual P-22 Day Festival

Free!

11am – 4pm

Shane’s Inspiration Griffith Park

4800 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles

savelacougars.org/p-22-day/

To we celebrate P-22, the Los Angeles celebrity mountain lion who resided in Griffith Park and roamed the Santa Monica Mountains before passing away last December. The 8th Annual P-22 Day Festival begins at 11am. This is a free day of fun, education, and community bonding. The savelacougars.org/p-22-day website says the daylong festival is happening today at Shane’s Inspiration Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

Docent Tours

Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing

Cougar Conservancy

cougarconservancy.org/docent-program

Despite traffic and ever-changing weather conditions, construction is moving right along for what will become the world’s largest urban wildlife crossing. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is under construction across the 101 freeway in Agoura Hills.

Public tours are available. Schedule yours on the website: cougarconservancy.org/docent-program . The tours are free!

Free Screening!

“Unconditional: When Minds Hurt, Love Heals”

Documentary by Journalist Richard Lui

Sunday, October 22 @ 1:30pm

UCLA Northwest Campus Theatre

350 De Neve Drive

Los Angeles

local.aarp.org/aarp-event

That’s a scene from the powerful, new documentary produced by MSNBC anchor Richard Lui entitled “UNCONDITIONAL”, which illustrates the emotional impact family members face as caregivers when a loved one is coping with illness.

We can see this documentary for free, thanks to AARP Los Angeles, if we register now for the October 22nd screening, happening at 1:30pm at the UCLA Northwest Campus Theater, 350 De Neve Drive, Los Angeles. Meet journalist and filmmaker Richard Lui and his guests for a panel discussion following the hour-and-a-half screening.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

The AARP has just released a new survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

Charles Phoenix Halloweenland

Big Retro Slide Show

charlesphoenix.com

Mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix celebrates the Halloween season with his “watch on demand” big retro slide show HALLOWEENLAND. The nearly two-hour extravaganza exploring the backstory of trick or treating, classic costumes, Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween candy and more.

The charlesphoenix.com website says once we register, we can stream his special show or watch it on YouTube, or on our cellphones or the Internet.

Tuesday, October 24th

The Great 24-Hour Nutrition Mission

Second Harvest Food Bank

feedoc.org/giving-day/

Alden Sanchez of Second Harvest Food Bank says volunteers are always welcome at the Irvine non-profit organization. Donations are needed as well, which is why the food bank’s GREAT 24-HOUR NUTRITION MISSION is underway.

Second Harvest Food Bank CEO Claudia Bonilla Keller says inflation and an increase in post pandemic clients is the reason for this special fundraiser. Although the feedoc.org/giving-day website says THE GREAT 24-HOUR NUTRITION MISSION online event gets underway Tuesday, October 24, we don’t have to wait. We can donate now!

Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living Hammer

Museum Free for good

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

Artist Joey Terrill is one of more than 30-artists featured in the Hammer Museum’s MADE IN L.A. 2023: ACTS OF LIVING exhibition spotlighting the diverse creativity of L.A.’s art community.

The hammer.ucla.edu website says we can see art of Joey Terrill and 39-more artists at the Hammer Museum, now through the end of the year. The exhibition is free!

Imaginarium

Ontario Mills

1 Mills Circle

Ontario

imaginarium360.com/ontario-mills

Ontario Mills lights up the night with the interactive exhibit IMAGINARIUM.

Explore ten immersive exhibits ranging from a rose garden with 35-thousand LED roses to a magic forest to mirrored rooms. We’re also invited to explore winding paths, as well as stop for photos. By the way, there are three daily acrobatic performances from Cirque Legacy.

So, let’s make this a “colorful and luminous” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.