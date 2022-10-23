It’s Sunday! Learn about James Bond vehicles. Explore a new exhibition at the Los Angeles Public Library. Celebrate the anniversary of a unique Farmers Market store. All of this and more can be found on the “Gayle on the Go!”.

Take a look at the broadcast above and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Now Thru Sunday

Auction of the Property from the Estate of Kenny Rogers

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

juliensauctions.com

Grammy Award winning music icon Kenny Rogers. You have an opportunity to own memorabilia from his iconic career at this weekend’s auction of the property from the estate of Kenny Rogers. Also, available, the autographed sheet music from Kenny Rogers participation in the 1985-star studded fundraiser “We Are the World.”

There are more than 1500 lots of memorabilia available that you can explore and bid on in person and online. The juliensauctions.com has everything you need to know.

-0-

30th Anniversary of Sticker Planet

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West Third Street, #220

Los Angeles

323 939 6933

stickerplanet.com

Travel to another world at the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles, where you explore a different planet. Sticker Planet celebrating its 30th anniversary.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Sticker Planet several creative special family fun events scheduled now through the end of the year. Check the stickerplanet.com.

-0-

Something in Common

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org

At Central Library in downtown Los Angeles, experience SOMETHING IN COMMON. Explore and meet people and their passions you might not know.

To learn more about the Los Angeles Black Underwater Explorers and the other fascinating groups and clubs represented in this free exhibition, check the lapl.org website to schedule your visit and to learn about the something you have in common.

-0-

Volunteers Wanted!

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses

City of South Pasadena 2023

“Spark of Imagination”

435 Fair Oaks Avenue

South Pasadena

sptor.org

The South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee needs volunteers to work on its’ 2023 Rose Parade Float entry “SPARK OF IMAGINATION.” Decorator Rules and Guidelines are on the sptor.org website.

-0-

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TowBoatUS Long Beach

562 588 6105

BoatUs.com

Instagram: towboatus_longbeach

Captain Michael Del Grande of TowBoatUs Long Beach have transformed their red and white tow boats into a pink tow boat hoping their visual campaign will encourage donations to the non-profit Susan G. Komen Foundation’s work to support Breast Cancer patients and to find a cure.

-0-

Dine LA Restaurant Week

Now through Friday, October 28th

discoverlosangeles.com

Let’s eat! This is DINE LA RESTAURANT WEEK. Now until Friday, October 28.

Enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants. The long list of participating restaurants is on the discoverlosangeles.com website.

-0-

Wild West Weekend

Underwood Family Farms

Moorpark Location

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

It’s a “Wild West Weekend” at Underwood Family Farms. The Moorpark location features a variety of family fun including pig races, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a huge corn maze, Pick-Your Own fields and Pumpkin Patch, live music and entertainment, and more!

Details and ticket information are on the underwoodfamilyfarms.com website.

-0-

Closing This Weekend!

Bond in Motion

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

The magnificent Aston Martin DB10 was specially made for the Daniel Craig James Bond film “Spectre.” This is the last day you will be able to see the sleek silver shark. It is on display as well as all the vehicles featured in the James Bond movies at the exhibition BOND IN MOTION at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

You can see this one as well as all the vehicles that were featured in the James Bond movies now until this largest exhibition of its kind closes today. Schedule your once in a lifetime tour at petersen.org.

-000-